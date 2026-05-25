Mitsubishi Chemical weighs petrochemical spin-off for fiscal 2027

Japan’s Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. said on Monday (May 25) that its subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., is studying a possible spin-off of its petrochemical operations, potentially in fiscal 2027, as part of efforts that could lead to consolidation with other companies in the sector.

The move comes as Japanese producers of basic chemicals, including ethylene, are facing a tougher business climate, partly because of excess production by Chinese manufacturers.

Industry players are also under pressure to preserve their competitiveness. Operating rates at facilities producing basic chemicals, which are used to make plastics and synthetic fibres, have declined in recent years amid weak domestic demand.