Toshifumi Suzuki, Retail Visionary who Built Japan’s Convenience Store Empire, Dies Aged 93

Toshifumi Suzuki, who defied critics to bring 7-Eleven to Japan and revolutionised global retail logistics, has died of heart failure.

Toshifumi Suzuki, the former chairman of Seven & i Holdings and the undisputed architect of Japan’s ubiquitous convenience store (konbini) industry, died of heart failure on 18 May, the company announced on Monday. He was 93.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the support and goodwill he received throughout his life and career," Seven & i Holdings said in a statement, noting that Suzuki had most recently served as an honorary adviser.

Born in Nagano in 1932, Suzuki initially harboured political ambitions before pivoting to business, joining the prominent grocer Ito-Yokado in 1963.

His breakthrough came in the early 1970s during a trip to the United States to negotiate a licensing deal for the Denny’s restaurant chain, where he chanced upon an American 7-Eleven store.

Fascinated by the concept, Suzuki defied widespread skepticism from within his own company to strike a partnership with Southland Corp, the US operator of 7-Eleven. He launched Seven-Eleven Japan in 1973, opening its landmark first Tokyo outlet the following year.

