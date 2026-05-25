Thailand buys two Airbus C295 aircraft to boost airlift capacity

The Royal Thai Air Force has ordered two Airbus C295 aircraft in a tactical transport configuration as Thailand moves to strengthen its national defence and airlift capability.

The order was announced on Monday (May 25), with both aircraft set to be stationed and operated by Wing 46 at Phitsanulok Air Base.

Thailand currently has three C295 aircraft in service with the Royal Thai Army. Those aircraft have been used for troop transport and equipment airlift missions since 2016.

The two new aircraft will be assembled at the Airbus Defence and Space facility in Seville, Spain. Delivery of the first aircraft is scheduled for the first half of 2029.