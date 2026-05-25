Thailand buys two Airbus C295 aircraft to boost airlift capacity

The Royal Thai Air Force has ordered two Airbus C295 aircraft in a tactical transport configuration as Thailand moves to strengthen its national defence and airlift capability.
The order was announced on Monday (May 25), with both aircraft set to be stationed and operated by Wing 46 at Phitsanulok Air Base.
Thailand currently has three C295 aircraft in service with the Royal Thai Army. Those aircraft have been used for troop transport and equipment airlift missions since 2016.
The two new aircraft will be assembled at the Airbus Defence and Space facility in Seville, Spain. Delivery of the first aircraft is scheduled for the first half of 2029.
In its transport configuration, the C295 can carry up to 70 troops or 49 paratroopers. It is also capable of taking off from and landing on unprepared runways, supporting the aerial delivery of cargo and paratroopers, as well as medical evacuation missions.
Airbus also supports Thailand’s defence industry through its cooperation with Thai Aviation Industries (TAI), providing maintenance support for the C295 fleet through advanced training systems.
Thailand is one of seven countries in the Asia-Pacific region operating the C295. Airbus said the aircraft remains a global market leader in its category, with an 85% market share.
A total of 333 C295 aircraft have been ordered by 39 countries across four continents. The global C295 fleet has so far accumulated more than 750,000 flight hours.