Showcasing Power: Thai Air Force Conducts ‘Night Bombing’ and Border Patrol Exercises

On February 6, 2026, the Royal Thai Air Force posted images on its official Facebook page showcasing its night-time “egg dropping” and border patrol training exercises. The caption described the stealthy operation as "when the metal bird soars into the sky at night, some targets may be eliminated without the enemy even knowing."

The annual night-time training, involving all fighter jet squadrons, is designed to exchange knowledge and tactics, ensuring the Air Force is equipped to carry out strategic operations. The key focus is on planning military tactics, improving communication within the flight squads, and most importantly, attacking military targets with precision.

This exercise is crucial, as it proves that night-time attacks are highly effective in increasing combat capabilities. The training strengthens the Air Force’s ability to conduct surprise strikes, which are essential for modern warfare.