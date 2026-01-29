RTAF confirms two pilots killed in AT-6 crash; commander orders investigation

Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai, spokesman for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), said on Thursday that at 10.20am on January 29, 2026, an AT-6 two-seat light attack aircraft assigned to Squadron 411, Wing 41 was involved in an accident during a combat search-and-rescue (CSAR) flight training mission in Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai, about 60 kilometres from Chiang Mai Airport. The area is used for RTAF training.

The incident resulted in the deaths of two pilots while on duty:

Squadron Leader Samatcha Khunmat (flight instructor) Flight Lieutenant Korawit Jenkid

The RTAF said the accident did not affect local residents or damage nearby civilian property.