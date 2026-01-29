RTAF confirms two pilots killed in AT-6 crash; commander orders investigation

Air Marshal Jackkrit Thammavichai, spokesman for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), said on Thursday that at 10.20am on January 29, 2026, an AT-6 two-seat light attack aircraft assigned to Squadron 411, Wing 41 was involved in an accident during a combat search-and-rescue (CSAR) flight training mission in Chom Thong district, Chiang Mai, about 60 kilometres from Chiang Mai Airport. The area is used for RTAF training.
The incident resulted in the deaths of two pilots while on duty:
The RTAF said the accident did not affect local residents or damage nearby civilian property.
Following the incident, Air Chief Marshal Sakesan Kantha, commander-in-chief of the RTAF, ordered relevant units to secure and control the crash site immediately. He also assigned the Air Force Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee to deploy to the area to conduct a detailed inquiry in line with aviation safety regulations and standards, with the aim of establishing an accurate conclusion and strengthening flight safety measures.
The RTAF expressed its deepest condolences to the fallen pilots and their families, paid tribute to their dedication and service to the nation, and said it would provide full assistance to the bereaved families.
The Air Force reiterated that personnel safety is its highest priority, while stressing that flight training is essential to building capability and readiness so the air force can carry out missions to defend the country, protect sovereignty and maintain public security. It also thanked local residents and rescue teams for their swift assistance, and urged people in the area to follow RTAF officials’ instructions strictly.