RTAF two-seat light attack aircraft crashes in Chiang Mai, two pilots killed

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) confirmed that its AT-6 two-seat light attack aircraft crashed during a training flight in Jom Thong district, Chiang Mai, killing both pilots.
The RTAF said the accident occurred at 10.30am in Ban Huay Fang village.
The RTAF said it was deploying officials to inspect the scene.
At press time, the RTAF had not clarified which AT-6 variant had crashed, but based on the deployment it was believed to be an AT-6TH Wolverine. The RTAF has eight AT-6TH Wolverines assigned to combat/attack missions at Chiang Mai Air Base.
The RTAF also has 12 T-6TH Texan II aircraft used exclusively for pilot training at Kamphaeng Saen Air Base.
But based on photos widely published by news websites, the aircraft appears to bear tail number 41105 and the “shark mouth” livery, indicating it is a Beechcraft AT-6TH Wolverine light attack aircraft of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).
The aircraft is part of 411 Squadron, Wing 41, based in Chiang Mai.
Key details for aircraft 41105
Designation: Officially designated the AT-6TH, a light attack variant of the T-6 Texan II trainer.
Delivery: This aircraft (serial number 41105) was delivered to 411 Squadron in November 2024.
Role: Used for specialised missions including border patrol, counter-narcotics, and close air support.
Livery: The distinctive “shark mouth” nose art is a signature look for the RTAF’s Wolverine fleet at Wing 41.
Armament: As an attack aircraft, it can carry weapons such as .50-cal machine-gun pods (FN HMP-400), 70 mm rockets, and laser-guided bombs.
As of August 2025, the RTAF had completed commissioning of all eight aircraft in this fleet, making Thailand the first international operator of this modern light attack platform.