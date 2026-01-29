RTAF two-seat light attack aircraft crashes in Chiang Mai, two pilots killed

The RTAF also has 12 T-6TH Texan II aircraft used exclusively for pilot training at Kamphaeng Saen Air Base.

But based on photos widely published by news websites, the aircraft appears to bear tail number 41105 and the “shark mouth” livery, indicating it is a Beechcraft AT-6TH Wolverine light attack aircraft of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).

The aircraft is part of 411 Squadron, Wing 41, based in Chiang Mai.

Key details for aircraft 41105

Designation: Officially designated the AT-6TH, a light attack variant of the T-6 Texan II trainer.

Delivery: This aircraft (serial number 41105) was delivered to 411 Squadron in November 2024.

Role: Used for specialised missions including border patrol, counter-narcotics, and close air support.

Livery: The distinctive “shark mouth” nose art is a signature look for the RTAF’s Wolverine fleet at Wing 41.

Armament: As an attack aircraft, it can carry weapons such as .50-cal machine-gun pods (FN HMP-400), 70 mm rockets, and laser-guided bombs.

As of August 2025, the RTAF had completed commissioning of all eight aircraft in this fleet, making Thailand the first international operator of this modern light attack platform.