Tokyo taxi fares to rise by 10 pct from late April

Taxi fares in the Japanese capital will rise for the first time since November 2022.

Subject to the change are taxi operators in Tokyo's 23 special wards and the adjacent cities of Musashino and Mitaka.

The upper limit on basic fares for a standard-sized taxi will be raised to 500 yen for the first 1,000 meters from the current 500 yen for the first 1,096 meters.

Distance-based fares will rise by 100 yen for every 232 meters, instead of every 255 meters at present.