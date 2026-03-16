Motegi, Rubio Vow Close Communication over Strait of Hormuz

In a telephone meeting, Motegi is believed to have sought to clarify Washington's intentions ahead of a summit on Thursday between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump, who has asked Japan and other countries to deploy warships to the strait.

It was the first telephone meeting between Motegi and Rubio since the United States and Israel started attacking Iran late last month.

"The safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is of critical importance to the international community, including Japan, particularly from the perspective of energy security," Motegi said in the meeting that lasted for about 20 minutes.