South Korean Red Notice fugitive arrested in Pattaya over ฿9m call-centre scam

A South Korean national wanted under an Interpol Red Notice for fraud has been arrested in Pattaya over his alleged role in a call-centre scam that caused losses of about 9 million baht in August alone.
The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), through the Special Operations Division (SOD), worked with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) and the Anti-Online Scam Centre (ACSC) to arrest the 37-year-old suspect, identified as Mr Sang-cheon.
Police said he was apprehended in the communal area of a residence in Pattaya, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province. He was also charged with staying in Thailand after his visa had expired.
According to South Korean authorities, Sang-cheon was a key member of a South Korean call-centre syndicate.
His alleged role included recruiting people into the operation and managing “mule accounts” used to launder money obtained from victims.
Investigators said the syndicate posed as government officials to deceive victims into believing their assets were under investigation.
The network allegedly sent malicious links to victims and persuaded them to install software on their mobile phones.
Victims were then pressured into transferring money to what they were told was a “National Security Account” as part of a fake asset-inspection process.
Police said the damage in August alone exceeded 342 million won, or about 9 million baht.
The stolen funds were allegedly moved through digital asset platforms before being transferred into private digital wallets, in an attempt to conceal the money trail.
After Interpol issued the Red Notice, CIB investigators traced the suspect to Pattaya, where police said he had been hiding among tourists.
To avoid detection, he allegedly used the name of a Thai national to rent a condominium.
Officers used technical investigation and continuous surveillance before moving in to arrest him. Police noted that the arrest took place on the suspect’s birthday.
Following the arrest, police confirmed that Sang-cheon had overstayed his visa.
He was handed over to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station for legal proceedings and is expected to be deported to South Korea to stand trial.
The operation was carried out under the supervision of Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, Commissioner of the CIB; Pol Maj Gen Teerachart Teerachartthamrong, Commander of the SOD; Pol Col Suriyasak Jirawat, Superintendent of CSD Division 3; and lead investigators Pol Maj Pongpiti Trinikhon and Pol Maj Akkarawut Chancharoen.