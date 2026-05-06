South Korean Red Notice fugitive arrested in Pattaya over ฿9m call-centre scam

Victims were then pressured into transferring money to what they were told was a “National Security Account” as part of a fake asset-inspection process.

Police said the damage in August alone exceeded 342 million won, or about 9 million baht.

The stolen funds were allegedly moved through digital asset platforms before being transferred into private digital wallets, in an attempt to conceal the money trail.

Suspect hid among tourists in Pattaya

After Interpol issued the Red Notice, CIB investigators traced the suspect to Pattaya, where police said he had been hiding among tourists.

To avoid detection, he allegedly used the name of a Thai national to rent a condominium.

Officers used technical investigation and continuous surveillance before moving in to arrest him. Police noted that the arrest took place on the suspect’s birthday.

Deportation to South Korea expected

Following the arrest, police confirmed that Sang-cheon had overstayed his visa.

He was handed over to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station for legal proceedings and is expected to be deported to South Korea to stand trial.

Police said the suspect acknowledged the charges.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, Commissioner of the CIB; Pol Maj Gen Teerachart Teerachartthamrong, Commander of the SOD; Pol Col Suriyasak Jirawat, Superintendent of CSD Division 3; and lead investigators Pol Maj Pongpiti Trinikhon and Pol Maj Akkarawut Chancharoen.

