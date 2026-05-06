Thailand's "Beauty for a Better Life" Programme Secures Five-Year Expansion as Over 650 Women Graduate with Professional Hairdressing Skills

The curriculum, developed by L'Oréal, condenses what would ordinarily be a 3.5-month training programme into an intensive 22-day, 120-hour course. Candidates must maintain an attendance rate of at least 90 per cent.

Selection is rigorous – applicants are assessed on colour theory and artistic sensibility – reflecting the programme's philosophy of prioritising quality over volume of enrolments.

Proven Results Drive Expansion

Since its launch three years ago, the programme has completed 47 training batches, producing 656 certified professional stylists.

The outcomes have been tangible: 246 graduates are now employed at salons, 209 have opened their own businesses, and 201 use their skills primarily to reduce household expenses for their families.

In total, more than 70 per cent of graduates have applied their training to generate income or lower their cost of living — a figure that underpins the decision to expand.

To improve employment prospects even further in the second phase, L'Oréal plans to leverage its network of between 600 and 700 professional salons across Thailand, connecting graduating students directly with potential employers.

The stories of individual graduates illustrate the programme's impact. Prayat Pawira had left employment at an industrial estate in northern Thailand to care for an ill sibling and injured children, placing her family in financial difficulty.

After completing the training, she opened two salons — one in Phitsanulok and one in Lamphun — generating income that now supports her daughter's studies at Kasetsart University.

Rossukon Kaewyongpang, a former finance and property professional, used the programme to follow a long-held passion for hairdressing and subsequently secured a position at a salon in Bangkok's upmarket Thong Lo district.

Addressing Thailand's Gender Gap

The programme sits within a broader global context of persistent gender inequality. According to the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2025, Thailand ranks 66th globally on gender equality, with notable gaps remaining in economic participation and access to employment.

The report has previously estimated that, at the current pace of progress, achieving full global gender parity could take well over a century.

L'Oréal Thailand frames the programme as a direct response to that challenge, using professional beauty skills as a practical tool for economic empowerment.

The initiative is part of L'Oréal Group's global "L'Oréal for the Future" sustainability commitment, which has set a target of helping 100,000 women and vulnerable individuals gain access to employment and economic opportunity worldwide by 2030 — a goal the group says it has already exceeded.

Jatuporn expressed confidence that the second phase will have an even greater impact.

"This project is a mechanism for building skills, creating careers, and opening the door for women to achieve genuine self-reliance," she said. "That not only raises the quality of life for women themselves—it lays the foundation for long-term economic and social strength."

The renewal of the MOU, officials said, is testament to what a well-structured public-private partnership can achieve when government access and corporate expertise are combined in the service of those who need it most.