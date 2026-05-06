Thailand's "Beauty for a Better Life" Programme Secures Five-Year Expansion as Over 650 Women Graduate with Professional Hairdressing Skills

A landmark MOU renewal doubles the programme's timeline to five years and sets sights on 50 learning centres nationwide, following three years of measurable success.
The Department of Women's Affairs and Family Development (DWAFD), under Thailand's Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, has formally renewed its partnership with L'Oréal Thailand, signing a Memorandum of Understanding to extend the "Beauty for a Better Life" programme into a second phase spanning five years.
The agreement, announced at a ceremony in Bangkok on April 27, marks a significant deepening of a public-private collaboration that has already transformed the livelihoods of more than 650 women across the country.
The renewed MOU sets an ambitious target of training at least 1,500 individuals in professional hairdressing over the next five years — more than doubling the scale of what has been achieved since the project's launch in 2023.
The number of learning centres is set to grow from an initial 10 to 50 in the near term, with plans to reach 80 centres nationwide within the programme's expanded lifespan.
"We have witnessed clear and concrete positive outcomes for women," said Jatuporn Rojanasapanich, director generalal of the DWAFD, speaking at the signing ceremony. "That is precisely why we have agreed to expand and intensify our collaboration."
A Partnership Built on Complementary Strengths
The collaboration works by combining the reach of the Thai government with the technical expertise of one of the world's leading beauty conglomerates.
The DWAFD provides access to its nationwide network of Women and Family Development Learning Centres, which already serve vulnerable populations across Thailand, and handles participant recruitment through the department's official channels.
L'Oréal, for its part, brings global hairdressing curricula, professional-grade products and equipment, and a continuous programme of trainer development to ensure consistent instructional quality.
The division of roles has proven crucial to the programme's success. As Onanong Pratakphiriya, corporate communications and public affairs director at L'Oréal Thailand, explained at a press conference accompanying the signing, reaching the intended beneficiaries is often the hardest part of any social initiative.
"The DWAFD already works directly with our target group of women," she said. "That makes them the most fitting partner we could have."
Hairdressing as a Route to Economic Independence
The programme focuses exclusively on professional hairdressing — a deliberate choice. Unlike makeup artistry, which tends to generate intermittent freelance work, hairdressing provides a pathway to stable employment at salons or to setting up a small home-based business.
Thailand is currently home to hundreds of thousands of hair salons, and demand for skilled stylists continues to grow, making the sector a reliable route to sustained income.
The curriculum, developed by L'Oréal, condenses what would ordinarily be a 3.5-month training programme into an intensive 22-day, 120-hour course. Candidates must maintain an attendance rate of at least 90 per cent.
Selection is rigorous – applicants are assessed on colour theory and artistic sensibility – reflecting the programme's philosophy of prioritising quality over volume of enrolments.
Proven Results Drive Expansion
Since its launch three years ago, the programme has completed 47 training batches, producing 656 certified professional stylists.
The outcomes have been tangible: 246 graduates are now employed at salons, 209 have opened their own businesses, and 201 use their skills primarily to reduce household expenses for their families.
In total, more than 70 per cent of graduates have applied their training to generate income or lower their cost of living — a figure that underpins the decision to expand.
To improve employment prospects even further in the second phase, L'Oréal plans to leverage its network of between 600 and 700 professional salons across Thailand, connecting graduating students directly with potential employers.
The stories of individual graduates illustrate the programme's impact. Prayat Pawira had left employment at an industrial estate in northern Thailand to care for an ill sibling and injured children, placing her family in financial difficulty.
After completing the training, she opened two salons — one in Phitsanulok and one in Lamphun — generating income that now supports her daughter's studies at Kasetsart University.
Rossukon Kaewyongpang, a former finance and property professional, used the programme to follow a long-held passion for hairdressing and subsequently secured a position at a salon in Bangkok's upmarket Thong Lo district.
Addressing Thailand's Gender Gap
The programme sits within a broader global context of persistent gender inequality. According to the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2025, Thailand ranks 66th globally on gender equality, with notable gaps remaining in economic participation and access to employment.
The report has previously estimated that, at the current pace of progress, achieving full global gender parity could take well over a century.
L'Oréal Thailand frames the programme as a direct response to that challenge, using professional beauty skills as a practical tool for economic empowerment.
The initiative is part of L'Oréal Group's global "L'Oréal for the Future" sustainability commitment, which has set a target of helping 100,000 women and vulnerable individuals gain access to employment and economic opportunity worldwide by 2030 — a goal the group says it has already exceeded.
Jatuporn expressed confidence that the second phase will have an even greater impact.
"This project is a mechanism for building skills, creating careers, and opening the door for women to achieve genuine self-reliance," she said. "That not only raises the quality of life for women themselves—it lays the foundation for long-term economic and social strength."
The renewal of the MOU, officials said, is testament to what a well-structured public-private partnership can achieve when government access and corporate expertise are combined in the service of those who need it most.