Exports disrupted — Thai rice loses ground in Middle East

Thailand’s rice exporters say the Iran war has dealt a major blow to shipments to the Middle East, wiping out more than 200,000 tonnes of exports over the past three months.

Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, said Thailand’s rice exports remained active in all major markets during the first four months of 2026, except the Middle East, where shipments had been suspended for three months because of the war.

As a result, Thailand exported only 2.2 million tonnes of rice in the first four months of the year, below target. If the current trend continues at the same monthly average, total exports for 2026 may reach only 6.6 million tonnes, falling short of the 7-million-tonne target.

Chookiat said the main reason for the shortfall was the loss of the Iraqi market. Under normal conditions, Thailand exports around 80,000-90,000 tonnes of rice to Iraq each month, or about 1 million tonnes a year, making it Thailand’s largest rice export market.