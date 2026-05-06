Petition targets Royal Rainmaking aircraft deals worth THB2.37bn after director reshuffle

2) Two Cessna C408 aircraft (THB1.188bn)

The department separately procured two Cessna C408 aircraft through e-bidding, with a contract value of THB1.188 billion and an official reference price of THB1,267,276,391. The tender announcement was issued on August 5, 2022, and the contract was signed on November 8, 2022.

The winning bidder was M-LANDARCH Co., Ltd. The company has previously won multiple Royal Thai Army procurement contracts, including a direct award for the purchase of two light utility aircraft (Cessna Grand Caravan EX) and related equipment, with a bid price of THB299.98 million.



Petition: three points raised for investigation

Srisuwan’s petition asks the NACC to examine and rule on three main issues:

Trip and TOR concerns (LET 410 NG):

The petition alleges there were controversies surrounding a study trip to the Czech Republic by a TOR (terms of reference) and procurement committee, with the eventual winning bidder allegedly covering expenses. It also claims the TOR was later amended to reduce technical specifications and conditions. The petition asks whether this could constitute collusion, preferential treatment, or bid rigging. Price benchmark allegation (LET 410 NG):

The petition claims LET 410 NG aircraft are priced at around US$4.5-6.5 million per aircraft (about THB145-215 million), yet the department’s reference price for two aircraft was set at THB1.188 billion, with the winning bid at THB1.183 billion. The petition alleges a potential “excess” of around THB750 million.

The petition also cites a reported delivery schedule—first aircraft in July 2025 and the second in August 2025—noting this was during the period Rachen served as director-general.

Price benchmark and delivery question (Cessna C408):

The petition also questions whether the official reference price for two Cessna C408 aircraft was set too high, claiming a unit price should not exceed US$6 million (about THB200 million). It further asks whether only one aircraft has been delivered to date, and whether penalties for late delivery have been imposed.

The individuals and companies named remain subjects of allegations only, and retain the right to provide explanations and evidence during the NACC’s inquiry process. They should be regarded as innocent unless and until a final court ruling determines otherwise.