Petition targets Royal Rainmaking aircraft deals worth THB2.37bn after director reshuffle

A dispute surrounding the transfer of Rachen Silparaya from his post as director-general of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation has escalated, despite Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit previously seeking to calm the controversy.
The latest development came after serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya submitted documents to Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), asking it to determine whether the reshuffle was lawful and whether allegations linked to the department’s procurement of four aircraft—with a combined value of about THB2.371 billion—suggest purchases were made at prices above market levels and whether the procurement process was conducted properly.
A review of Thailand’s government procurement database shows the following preliminary details:
1) Two LET L410NG aircraft (THB1.183bn)
The department purchased two LET L410NG aircraft for THB1.183 billion via e-bidding, with an official reference price of THB1,188,770,000. The tender announcement was issued on December 1, 2023.
Only one bidder submitted an offer—Forth Corporation Plc—and won the contract at THB1.183 billion, with the contract signed on May 8, 2024.
Forth Corporation is described as the parent company of Forth Vending, known for operating “Tao Bin” vending machines and “Boonterm” top-up kiosks. The company and affiliated entities have previously held multiple government contracts worth a combined THB5.5 billion, with Pongchai Amatanon is a director and the largest shareholder, holding 364,744,400 shares (about 38.99%). Pongchai previously served on the board of the Government Pharmaceutical Organization during a period when Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, was deputy prime minister and public health minister, and previously served as a director of Thai Airways International Plc during a period when Saksayam Chidchob was Bhumjaithai Party secretary-general.
2) Two Cessna C408 aircraft (THB1.188bn)
The department separately procured two Cessna C408 aircraft through e-bidding, with a contract value of THB1.188 billion and an official reference price of THB1,267,276,391. The tender announcement was issued on August 5, 2022, and the contract was signed on November 8, 2022.
The winning bidder was M-LANDARCH Co., Ltd. The company has previously won multiple Royal Thai Army procurement contracts, including a direct award for the purchase of two light utility aircraft (Cessna Grand Caravan EX) and related equipment, with a bid price of THB299.98 million.
Srisuwan’s petition asks the NACC to examine and rule on three main issues:
The petition also cites a reported delivery schedule—first aircraft in July 2025 and the second in August 2025—noting this was during the period Rachen served as director-general.
The individuals and companies named remain subjects of allegations only, and retain the right to provide explanations and evidence during the NACC’s inquiry process. They should be regarded as innocent unless and until a final court ruling determines otherwise.