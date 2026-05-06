Petition targets Royal Rainmaking aircraft deals worth THB2.37bn after director reshuffle

WEDNESDAY, MAY 06, 2026
Petition targets Royal Rainmaking aircraft deals worth THB2.37bn after director reshuffle

Serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya has asked the NACC to examine the transfer of Rachen Silparaya and two aircraft procurement contracts worth about THB2.37bn, citing concerns over pricing and tender conditions.

A dispute surrounding the transfer of Rachen Silparaya from his post as director-general of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation has escalated, despite Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit previously seeking to calm the controversy.

Rachen Silparaya

The latest development came after serial petitioner Srisuwan Janya submitted documents to Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), asking it to determine whether the reshuffle was lawful and whether allegations linked to the department’s procurement of four aircraft—with a combined value of about THB2.371 billion—suggest purchases were made at prices above market levels and whether the procurement process was conducted properly.

Suriya Jungrungreangkit


Procurement data: two contracts, four aircraft

A review of Thailand’s government procurement database shows the following preliminary details:

1) Two LET L410NG aircraft (THB1.183bn)

The department purchased two LET L410NG aircraft for THB1.183 billion via e-bidding, with an official reference price of THB1,188,770,000. The tender announcement was issued on December 1, 2023.

Only one bidder submitted an offer—Forth Corporation Plc—and won the contract at THB1.183 billion, with the contract signed on May 8, 2024.

Forth Corporation is described as the parent company of Forth Vending, known for operating “Tao Bin” vending machines and “Boonterm” top-up kiosks. The company and affiliated entities have previously held multiple government contracts worth a combined THB5.5 billion, with Pongchai Amatanon is a director and the largest shareholder, holding 364,744,400 shares (about 38.99%). Pongchai previously served on the board of the Government Pharmaceutical Organization during a period when Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, was deputy prime minister and public health minister, and previously served as a director of Thai Airways International Plc during a period when Saksayam Chidchob was Bhumjaithai Party secretary-general.

Petition targets Royal Rainmaking aircraft deals worth THB2.37bn after director reshuffle

2) Two Cessna C408 aircraft (THB1.188bn)

The department separately procured two Cessna C408 aircraft through e-bidding, with a contract value of THB1.188 billion and an official reference price of THB1,267,276,391. The tender announcement was issued on August 5, 2022, and the contract was signed on November 8, 2022.

The winning bidder was M-LANDARCH Co., Ltd. The company has previously won multiple Royal Thai Army procurement contracts, including a direct award for the purchase of two light utility aircraft (Cessna Grand Caravan EX) and related equipment, with a bid price of THB299.98 million.

Petition targets Royal Rainmaking aircraft deals worth THB2.37bn after director reshuffle


Petition: three points raised for investigation

Srisuwan’s petition asks the NACC to examine and rule on three main issues:

  1. Trip and TOR concerns (LET 410 NG):
    The petition alleges there were controversies surrounding a study trip to the Czech Republic by a TOR (terms of reference) and procurement committee, with the eventual winning bidder allegedly covering expenses. It also claims the TOR was later amended to reduce technical specifications and conditions. The petition asks whether this could constitute collusion, preferential treatment, or bid rigging.
  2. Price benchmark allegation (LET 410 NG):
    The petition claims LET 410 NG aircraft are priced at around US$4.5-6.5 million per aircraft (about THB145-215 million), yet the department’s reference price for two aircraft was set at THB1.188 billion, with the winning bid at THB1.183 billion. The petition alleges a potential “excess” of around THB750 million.

The petition also cites a reported delivery schedule—first aircraft in July 2025 and the second in August 2025—noting this was during the period Rachen served as director-general.

  1. Price benchmark and delivery question (Cessna C408):
    The petition also questions whether the official reference price for two Cessna C408 aircraft was set too high, claiming a unit price should not exceed US$6 million (about THB200 million). It further asks whether only one aircraft has been delivered to date, and whether penalties for late delivery have been imposed.

The individuals and companies named remain subjects of allegations only, and retain the right to provide explanations and evidence during the NACC’s inquiry process. They should be regarded as innocent unless and until a final court ruling determines otherwise.

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