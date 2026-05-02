Thailand deploys six rainmaking units to tackle El Niño drought

Thailand has mobilised six rainmaking units nationwide as authorities brace for the impact of El Niño, which is expected to bring hotter weather and reduced rainfall throughout much of 2026.

On May 1, 2026, Rachen Silparaya, Director-General of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, said the Thai Meteorological Department’s March assessment indicated that weather conditions were likely to shift into an El Niño phase from May and potentially persist until the end of the year.





The development is expected to result in extreme heat and below-average rainfall, posing risks of widespread damage to agricultural areas.

In response, the department has established rainmaking operation units in drought-prone areas to increase water levels in reservoirs and restore moisture to forests and farmland as soon as weather conditions permit. The move forms part of proactive measures under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, built around four key strategies: water storage, water replenishment, adaptation and monitoring.

Rachen said rainmaking operations had already begun on March 1, 2026, to support areas in need of water and increase reservoir levels.