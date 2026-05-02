Thailand deploys six rainmaking units to tackle El Niño drought

Thailand has mobilised six rainmaking units nationwide as authorities brace for the impact of El Niño, which is expected to bring hotter weather and reduced rainfall throughout much of 2026.
On May 1, 2026, Rachen Silparaya, Director-General of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation, said the Thai Meteorological Department’s March assessment indicated that weather conditions were likely to shift into an El Niño phase from May and potentially persist until the end of the year.
The development is expected to result in extreme heat and below-average rainfall, posing risks of widespread damage to agricultural areas.
In response, the department has established rainmaking operation units in drought-prone areas to increase water levels in reservoirs and restore moisture to forests and farmland as soon as weather conditions permit. The move forms part of proactive measures under the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, built around four key strategies: water storage, water replenishment, adaptation and monitoring.
Rachen said rainmaking operations had already begun on March 1, 2026, to support areas in need of water and increase reservoir levels.
Between March 1 and April 30, operations were conducted on 53 days, with 446 flights. Rainfall was successfully generated in 98.11% of missions, benefiting agricultural areas across 33 provinces, including Phetchabun, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Trang, Ratchaburi, Ranong and Songkhla.
A total of 80.08 million rai of land benefited from the operations. Water supplies were replenished in 12 large reservoirs and 51 medium and small reservoirs, with cumulative water volume reaching 55.13 million cubic metres in catchment areas.
With drought conditions and the potential emergence of a “super El Niño”, the department has adjusted its operational plan from May 1, 2026, onwards to better align with demand for rainmaking services.
Six operational units have been deployed as follows:
The department has also carried out weather modification missions to mitigate fine particulate pollution (PM2.5) in affected areas, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, the North and the Northeast. Techniques used included dry ice seeding, cold water spraying, cloud formation and cloud enhancement to absorb and disperse particulate matter.
The air quality situation has since improved, with conditions returning to moderate, good and very good levels.
Operational results showed:
In addition, three hailstorm suppression units remain on standby in Chiang Mai, Phitsanulok and Khon Kaen to monitor and respond to summer storm conditions.