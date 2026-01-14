Royal Rainmaking Fleet Mobilised as Toxic Smog Grips Bangkok

The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation has launched emergency flights to disperse PM 2.5 particles as air quality reaches hazardous levels.

Thailand’s cloud-seeding authorities have ramped up emergency operations today, deploying a fleet of aircraft to clear a thick blanket of PM 2.5 pollution currently choking the capital and its surrounding provinces.

Rachen Silparaya, director-general of the Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation (DRRAA), announced this morning that fine particulate matter levels have surpassed the national safety threshold of 37.5 µg/m³.

Air quality sensors are now flashing orange and red, indicating levels that range from "unhealthy" to "hazardous" for the general public.

The current crisis is being driven by a "closed" atmosphere and poor ventilation, which has trapped pollutants near the ground.

A rise in regional hotspots—primarily agricultural burning within Thailand and neighbouring countries—has further exacerbated the accumulation of smog.

In response, Rachen has ordered an immediate increase in flight frequency across several key airbases.