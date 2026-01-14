ITD issues statement on crane accident, pledges compensation and support

On January 14, 2026, Italian-Thai Development (ITD) issued a statement expressing deep condolences over the tragic accident involving a construction crane from its high-speed railway project, which fell onto a passenger train traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The latest figures show 31 people have died and 64 others have been injured.

The company expressed its heartfelt sorrow for the lives lost and the injuries caused by the crane accident in Si Khiew district. ITD further stated its full commitment to take responsibility for providing compensation and support to the families of the deceased and those injured, ensuring they receive the necessary medical care and assistance.

ITD also pledged to support all relevant authorities and agencies in resolving the situation and bringing it back to normal as quickly as possible.