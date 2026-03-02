Makha Bucha night to bring a rare total lunar eclipse over Thailand on March 3

A rare astronomical event, a total lunar eclipse, will take place on March 3, which also falls on Makha Bucha Day.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Public Organisation) (NARIT) says the Moon will appear brick-red across the entire disk.

If you miss this viewing, the next one will not happen again until the New Year period, from the night of December 31 2028, into January 1 2029.

On Makha Bucha night, the eclipse will occur from 3.44pm–9.23pm (Thailand time, Bangkok).

In Thailand, it can be seen with the naked eye from the moment the Moon rises above the eastern horizon at around 6.23pm onwards.

The full Moon will appear brick-red, often called a Blood Moon, until about 7.02pm, lasting 39 minutes.

After that, the eclipse can still be followed until the event ends.