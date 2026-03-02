Strait of Hormuz: why it matters to global shipping and energy

The rising Middle East tension triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran has intensified to the point of wider fighting, and is now causing turbulence across the global economy — particularly in global exports and the shipment of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has declared the route closed and has banned the United States from sending warships through the Persian Gulf sea lane, following the attack on Iran.

So why is the Strait of Hormuz a strategic global route?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategically important maritime passages.

It lies between Iran to the north and Oman/the United Arab Emirates to the south, linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean. It also shortens travel distances for shipping.

The main artery of global energy

Crucially, the Strait of Hormuz is a major energy artery, carrying more than 20% of the world’s crude oil — about 17–20 million barrels per day.

It is the narrow gateway in and out of the Persian Gulf.

At its narrowest point it is only 33 kilometres (21 miles) wide, and the navigable shipping lanes are less than 3 kilometres wide in each direction.

This makes it highly vulnerable to disruption, and any blockage can immediately affect global oil prices.

In particular, most crude oil exports from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, Iraq and the UAE have to pass through this strait to reach Asia (such as China, Japan, South Korea and India), as well as Europe and the United States.

Because the area frequently becomes a flashpoint for military tensions between Iran and the United States, the US Fifth Fleet has been tasked with ensuring security and freedom of navigation in this region.