First oil tanker attacked in the Strait of Hormuz according to Oman

The first attack against a ship in the Strait of Hormuz occurred on Sunday morning.

Oman's Maritime Security Centre announced that an oil tanker named Skylight, flying the flag of the Republic of Palau, was targeted around five nautical miles (9.26km) north of Khasab Port.

In a statement shared on X, Oman authorities confirmed that there were 20 crew members on board, including 15 holding Indian nationality and 5 of Iranian nationality, and they were all evacuated.

Preliminary information also indicates that at least four people were injured and have been transferred to receive medical treatment.

It has not been specified who attacked or what hit the vessel, but the incident follows the declaration from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that the Strait of Hormuz is closed to international navigation, on Saturday.

The Palau-flagged oil tanker is reportedly under US sanctions.

Oman authorities also stated that the port of Duqm was targeted by a drone attack.

The country was serving as a mediator between Tehran and Washington in recent nuclear talks.