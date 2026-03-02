Meteorological Dept warns of 38°C heat, haze and storms

Meteorological Department warns temperatures could rise to 38°C, with hot weather, daytime haze and thunderstorms in some areas.

Today’s weather is “unsettled”.

The Meteorological Department’s forecast for March 2, 2026, warns of hot conditions, with temperatures rising to 38°C and daytime haze. Some provinces will still see thunderstorms.

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will be hot with daytime haze, with thunderstorms possible in some areas of the Northeast and the East, due to a heat-driven low-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while southwesterly and southerly winds continue to prevail. People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot weather and to beware of thunderstorms.

For the lower South, thunderstorms are expected in some places because westerly and southwesterly winds prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

In the Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be about 1 metre high, rising to more than 1 metre in thundershowers. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

During March 3–6, 2026, summer storms are expected in upper Thailand, starting in the Northeast first. The East, the Central region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as the North, will be affected afterwards.