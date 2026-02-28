TMD issues warning on summer storms for upper Thailand, Bangkok included

On February 28, 2026, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued Weather Advisory No. 1 on summer storms over upper Thailand, expected to affect areas during March 3-6, 2026.

The TMD said that between March 3-6, upper Thailand will experience summer storms, beginning first in the eastern part of the Northeast. The East, the Central region—including Bangkok and the surrounding areas—and the North will be affected subsequently. The storms may bring thunderstorms, strong and gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain in some places, as well as lightning in certain areas.

The conditions are being driven by a high-pressure area or cold air mass from China moving to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains hot. In addition, a westerly wind wave will move across the North and the upper Northeast.