Five Southern Gems for Nature Lovers and Slow Life Enthusiasts

Thailand's southern region offers travellers an escape into nature and authentic local experiences. From Ranong to Songkhla, these five provinces blend scenic landscapes with community culture whilst supporting the regional economy.

Natural Treasures: Ranong

Ranong, a tranquil province rich in natural wonders, rewards those seeking wellness and rejuvenation. The renowned Raksawarin Hot Springs (Raksa Warin), located just 2 kilometres from the town centre, features natural mineral water reaching 65°C—considered the purest hot spring water in Thailand with no sulphur content.

The springs offer free public foot baths, while full-body soaking pools are available for a fee. The springs are set within beautiful Raksawarin Park, which features lush surroundings, walking trails, and riverside relaxation areas. Punyaban Waterfall flows alongside Phetkasem Road year-round, creating an ideal rest stop. Local eateries serve authentic southern cuisine and fresh seafood.

