Phuket Chinese New Year draws crowds to Old Town check-in spots

The Chinese New Year atmosphere in Phuket was lively on Monday (February 16), especially in the Old Town area. Historic roads such as Thalang Road in Mueang Phuket district were packed with both Thai and international visitors strolling, taking photos and shopping for souvenirs amid rows of brightly coloured Sino-Portuguese buildings.
Both sides of the street were decorated with red lanterns and auspicious New Year ornaments, adding to the festive mood. Many shops rolled out special Chinese New Year promotions, while vendors selling local gifts, traditional foods and handmade products reported a noticeable rise in sales.
Local business operators said tourist numbers were higher than last year, particularly visitors from China, Singapore and Malaysia, helping revive the Old Town economy, with money circulating throughout the festival period.
Relevant agencies have deployed officials to ensure safety and manage traffic to accommodate the increased crowds. They also invited residents and tourists to experience Phuket’s Thai-Chinese cultural charm in a warm and safe festival setting.
This year’s Chinese New Year celebrations are therefore seen as another important period for stimulating tourism and generating income for Phuket, providing a vibrant start to 2026.