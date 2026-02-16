Phuket Chinese New Year draws crowds to Old Town check-in spots

The Chinese New Year atmosphere in Phuket was lively on Monday (February 16), especially in the Old Town area. Historic roads such as Thalang Road in Mueang Phuket district were packed with both Thai and international visitors strolling, taking photos and shopping for souvenirs amid rows of brightly coloured Sino-Portuguese buildings.

Both sides of the street were decorated with red lanterns and auspicious New Year ornaments, adding to the festive mood. Many shops rolled out special Chinese New Year promotions, while vendors selling local gifts, traditional foods and handmade products reported a noticeable rise in sales.