Thailand on flood alert as monsoon rain intensifies

SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2026
Thailand on flood alert as monsoon rain intensifies

Thailand faces heavy to very heavy rain, flash-flood risks and rough Andaman Sea conditions from May 30 to June 1

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued Warning No. 8 for heavy to very heavy rain across Thailand and strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea, with the warning in effect from May 30 to June 1.

The department said Thailand would continue to see rainfall, with heavy rain in some areas and very heavy rain expected in parts of the South, the East and the western side of the North.

The conditions are being driven by a rather strong south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a monsoon trough lying across upper Thailand.

People across the country are advised to prepare for possible danger from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying communities.

Marine warning

The upper Andaman Sea, from Phuket northwards, will see rather strong winds and waves of 2-3 metres. Waves may rise above 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The lower Andaman Sea, from Krabi southwards, and the upper Gulf of Thailand are expected to see waves of around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

Boat operators are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during the warning period.

Forecast by region

North

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 70% of the region.
  • Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in some areas.
  • Provinces at risk include Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Temperatures: lows of 22-25 degrees Celsius and highs of 32-36C.
  • Variable winds: 10-25 kilometres per hour.

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 60% of the region.
  • Heavy rain is expected in some areas.
  • Provinces at risk include Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram.
  • Temperatures: lows of 23-25C and highs of 33-36C.
  • Variable winds: 10-20kph.

Central region

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 60% of the region.
  • Heavy rain is expected in some areas.
  • Provinces at risk include Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Samut Sakhon.
  • Temperatures: lows of 24-26C and highs of 35-38C.
  • South-westerly winds: 10-25kph.

East

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 70% of the region.
  • Heavy rain is expected in some areas.
  • Provinces at risk include Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Temperatures: lows of 24-27C and highs of 32-36C.
  • South-westerly winds: 15-35kph.
  • Waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

South, east coast

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 60% of the region.
  • Heavy rain is expected in some areas.
  • Provinces at risk include Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
  • Temperatures: lows of 23-26C and highs of 33-36C.
  • South-westerly winds: 15-35kph.
  • Waves are expected to reach around 1 metre, rising to 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

South, west coast

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 70% of the region.
  • Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in some areas.
  • Provinces at risk include Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang.
  • Temperatures: lows of 23-25C and highs of 31-35C.
  • From Phuket northwards, south-westerly winds are forecast at 20-40kph, with waves of 2-3 metres and above 3 metres during thunderstorms.
  • From Krabi southwards, south-westerly winds are forecast at 20-35kph, with waves of around 2 metres and above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

Bangkok and surrounding provinces

  • Thunderstorms are forecast in 60% of the area.
  • Heavy rain is expected in some places.
  • Temperatures: lows of 25-28C and highs of 34-37C.
  • South-westerly winds: 10-25kph.

The public is advised to follow official weather updates closely and take precautions in areas prone to flash floods, forest run-off and accumulated rainfall.

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