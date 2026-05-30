Thailand on flood alert as monsoon rain intensifies

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued Warning No. 8 for heavy to very heavy rain across Thailand and strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea, with the warning in effect from May 30 to June 1.
The department said Thailand would continue to see rainfall, with heavy rain in some areas and very heavy rain expected in parts of the South, the East and the western side of the North.
The conditions are being driven by a rather strong south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a monsoon trough lying across upper Thailand.
People across the country are advised to prepare for possible danger from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying communities.
Marine warning
The upper Andaman Sea, from Phuket northwards, will see rather strong winds and waves of 2-3 metres. Waves may rise above 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.
The lower Andaman Sea, from Krabi southwards, and the upper Gulf of Thailand are expected to see waves of around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
Boat operators are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore during the warning period.
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast
Bangkok and surrounding provinces
The public is advised to follow official weather updates closely and take precautions in areas prone to flash floods, forest run-off and accumulated rainfall.