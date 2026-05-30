Thailand on flood alert as monsoon rain intensifies

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued Warning No. 8 for heavy to very heavy rain across Thailand and strong winds and waves in the Andaman Sea, with the warning in effect from May 30 to June 1.

The department said Thailand would continue to see rainfall, with heavy rain in some areas and very heavy rain expected in parts of the South, the East and the western side of the North.

The conditions are being driven by a rather strong south-west monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a monsoon trough lying across upper Thailand.

People across the country are advised to prepare for possible danger from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially in risk areas near waterways and low-lying communities.