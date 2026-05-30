Thai Lion Air cuts 15 routes as jet fuel costs surge

Thai Lion Air is suspending and reducing flights on more than 15 routes between June and September as the airline industry faces rising jet fuel costs and weaker low-season travel demand.

The airline announced temporary changes to several routes under its summer 2026 schedule, with most of the affected services involving international flights to China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Singapore and Nepal.

The adjustments come as tensions in the Middle East continue to affect the global aviation industry, pushing up jet fuel prices and weakening passenger demand on some routes.