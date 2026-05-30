Thai Lion Air cuts 15 routes as jet fuel costs surge

SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2026
Thai Lion Air cuts 15 routes as jet fuel costs surge

Thai Lion Air is suspending and reducing more than 15 routes from June to September as jet fuel costs and low-season demand weigh on flights

Thai Lion Air is suspending and reducing flights on more than 15 routes between June and September as the airline industry faces rising jet fuel costs and weaker low-season travel demand.

The airline announced temporary changes to several routes under its summer 2026 schedule, with most of the affected services involving international flights to China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Singapore and Nepal.

The adjustments come as tensions in the Middle East continue to affect the global aviation industry, pushing up jet fuel prices and weakening passenger demand on some routes.

Airlines are now being forced to review operations and manage costs more tightly.

According to the report, the price of Jet A-1 aviation fuel has risen two to three times from levels before the Middle East conflict.

Jet fuel, previously around US$80 per barrel, has climbed to more than US$240 per barrel, adding pressure to operating costs. Fuel normally accounts for about 30% of the cost of each flight.

The sharp rise has prompted airlines to reduce frequencies and temporarily suspend routes, especially medium- and long-haul services where fuel costs are high. Some domestic routes are also beginning to feel the impact.

Affected Thai Lion Air routes

Thai Lion Air’s temporary flight suspensions and reductions include:

  • Don Mueang–Taipei–Nagoya: No flights from July 6-31, 2026, from a previous schedule of three flights per day.
  • Don Mueang–Shenzhen: Suspended from June 1-17 and June 19-30, 2026.
  • Don Mueang–Tianjin: Suspended from June 1 to July 31, 2026.
  • Don Mueang–Datong: Suspended from May 23, 2026, onwards.
  • Don Mueang–Hefei: Suspended from June 1, 2026, onwards.
  • Don Mueang–Jinan: Suspended from June 1, 2026, onwards.
  • Don Mueang–Linyi: Suspended from May 1 to September 30, 2026.
  • Don Mueang–Nanchang: Suspended from May 24, 2026, onwards.
  • Don Mueang–Xi’an: Suspended from June 2 to July 2, 2026, except June 21.
  • Don Mueang–Amritsar: Suspended from May 26 to August 31, 2026.
  • Don Mueang–Bangalore: Flights reduced from June 1-30, 2026.
  • Don Mueang–Delhi: Frequency reduced from June 20 to September 30, 2026.
  • Don Mueang–Surabaya: Flights reduced from June 2 to October 1, from a previous schedule of three flights per day.
  • Phuket–Singapore: Suspended from June 3 to August 1, before resuming at two flights per week from August 2-31, down from four flights per week.
  • Don Mueang–Kathmandu: Flights reduced from June 1 to August 31, 2026.

Passengers with travel plans are advised to check flight details directly with Thai Lion Air, as further changes may be made depending on fuel prices and travel demand.

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