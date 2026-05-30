Four More Laotian Miners Rescued from Flooded Cave as Search Continues for Final Two

Thai and Finnish divers successfully extract four survivors from a submerged gold mine cavern in Laos, with operations ongoing to locate the missing.
A complex international rescue operation in the remote Laotian province of Xaysomboun has achieved a significant breakthrough, with four more trapped villagers safely extracted from a heavily flooded cave network.
The successful evacuation, completed on Saturday afternoon, brings the total number of rescued survivors to five. However, specialist teams from Thailand and Finland are refusing to scale back operations as they launch an immediate, high-stakes search for two remaining miners who are still missing deep within the subterranean labyrinth.
The morning of 30 May 2026 began with intense tactical planning as emergency services confronted severely deteriorated conditions inside the cave. Rising water levels, zero visibility, and narrow, debris-choked passages made the extraction of the four weakened survivors exceptionally hazardous.
Despite these logistical hurdles, cave diving experts managed to navigate the submerged channels, systematically guiding each survivor to the surface. At 15:10 local time, Kengkard Bongkawong, president of Thailand's Metta Tham Thipphayasathan Association and commander of the Thai rescue contingent deployed to Laos, confirmed the milestone via social media.
"All four remaining individuals have now been brought out of the cave," Kengkard announced. "This means that the entire cluster of five survivors originally located by our dive teams has been evacuated to safety. Our focus shifts immediately to the next phase: the search operation for the final two missing individuals will proceed without delay."
The five rescued survivors are currently receiving emergency medical treatment at a local field hospital, where doctors are monitoring them for severe exhaustion, dehydration, and potential exposure to cave-borne pathogens.
The crisis began on 19 May, when a group of seven local villagers entered the uncharted cave system in Xaysomboun Province—a region heavily intersected by informal mining operations—in an attempt to prospect for gold. Shortly after they entered, unseasonably torrential rainfall triggered catastrophic flash flooding across the mountainous terrain.
The torrents rapidly inundated the cave's lower chambers and completely sealed off the primary exit, trapping the entire group inside in near-total darkness.
Realising the complexity of the cave's layout, Laotian authorities requested urgent cross-border assistance, drawing in highly experienced cave rescue divers from neighbouring Thailand and international specialists from Finland.
While the extraction of the five located survivors marks a triumphant milestone for the multinational force, commanders on the ground have stressed that the mission is far from over.
Strategic dive teams are currently remapping the unflooded pockets of the cave system, determined to sustain the rescue operation until the remaining two missing villagers are accounted for and brought home.