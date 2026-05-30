Four More Laotian Miners Rescued from Flooded Cave as Search Continues for Final Two

Thai and Finnish divers successfully extract four survivors from a submerged gold mine cavern in Laos, with operations ongoing to locate the missing.

A complex international rescue operation in the remote Laotian province of Xaysomboun has achieved a significant breakthrough, with four more trapped villagers safely extracted from a heavily flooded cave network.

The successful evacuation, completed on Saturday afternoon, brings the total number of rescued survivors to five. However, specialist teams from Thailand and Finland are refusing to scale back operations as they launch an immediate, high-stakes search for two remaining miners who are still missing deep within the subterranean labyrinth.

The morning of 30 May 2026 began with intense tactical planning as emergency services confronted severely deteriorated conditions inside the cave. Rising water levels, zero visibility, and narrow, debris-choked passages made the extraction of the four weakened survivors exceptionally hazardous.

Despite these logistical hurdles, cave diving experts managed to navigate the submerged channels, systematically guiding each survivor to the surface. At 15:10 local time, Kengkard Bongkawong, president of Thailand's Metta Tham Thipphayasathan Association and commander of the Thai rescue contingent deployed to Laos, confirmed the milestone via social media.

