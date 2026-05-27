Thai rescuers find five alive in flooded Laos cave, with two still missing

According to Kom Chad Luek, Chakrakrit Taengtung, a volunteer influencer and representative of the Thai rescue team, released a video showing the moment cave-diving specialists reached the five survivors.

The villagers broke down in tears as soon as they saw the rescuers and raised their hands in a wai gesture to thank the team.

An initial assessment found that all five had been sheltering together. They were not reported to be seriously ill, though they were exhausted and hungry after being trapped for days.

Khaosod reported that the discovery sparked an emotional response among the rescue team. Team members hugged one another and shouted in relief, with some heard saying they could hardly believe they had managed to reach the survivors.