Thai rescuers find five alive in flooded Laos cave, with two still missing

A Thai rescue team has found five of the seven villagers trapped inside a flooded cave in Laos, with efforts now under way to plan their extraction and continue the search for the two others still missing.
The Thailand Rescue Diver Facebook page reported at 4.59pm on Wednesday (May 27) that the five had been found alive and in good condition. Rescue teams are continuing their search for the remaining two villagers.
According to Kom Chad Luek, Chakrakrit Taengtung, a volunteer influencer and representative of the Thai rescue team, released a video showing the moment cave-diving specialists reached the five survivors.
The villagers broke down in tears as soon as they saw the rescuers and raised their hands in a wai gesture to thank the team.
An initial assessment found that all five had been sheltering together. They were not reported to be seriously ill, though they were exhausted and hungry after being trapped for days.
Khaosod reported that the discovery sparked an emotional response among the rescue team. Team members hugged one another and shouted in relief, with some heard saying they could hardly believe they had managed to reach the survivors.
The Thai rescue operation is being led by Kengkad Bongkawong, head of the Metta Tham Kalasin Command and Control Centre, together with Thai diving expert Naraset Palasingh and Finnish cave diver Mikko Paasi.
The team entered the cave near Long Tieng valley in Long Chaeng district, Xaysomboun province, after heavy rain and flooding cut off access to a cave linked to gold mining activity. The seven villagers are believed to have been trapped since May 19.
Kengkad, Mikko and Naraset were all involved in the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue in Chiang Rai, which saved 12 members of the Wild Boars youth football team and their coach.