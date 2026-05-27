Samsung advances US$1.5bn Vietnam chip testing plant for 2027

Samsung Electronics is moving ahead with a plan to build a semiconductor testing plant in Vietnam, with investment set at 39 trillion dong, or about US$1.5 billion, according to a proposal document reviewed by Reuters.

The facility is being developed in an industrial park in Thai Nguyen province, roughly 60 kilometres north of Hanoi. The document, which was sent to local authorities in April, showed that construction has already started and that the plant is expected to begin operations in November 2027.

The project would be Samsung’s first chip testing facility in Vietnam. It is intended to support memory chip supply at a time when rising demand from AI data centre operators has squeezed availability for industries including smartphones, laptops and automobiles.

The proposal said the plant would handle mature memory chips. These are not the most critical products for AI supply chains, but they have also become scarce as major manufacturers allocate more production capacity to AI-related chips.

Once operational, the factory is projected to deliver an annual testing capacity of 153.3 billion gigabits of dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM, and 255.6 billion gigabits of NAND memory chips. The figures were included in the proposal submitted as part of the environmental permit process for the site.