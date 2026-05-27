Thailand Bets on Food Power to Strengthen Global Trade Position

THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA 2026 opens in Bangkok with 3,590 exhibitors from 56 countries, targeting THB 130 billion in trade as Thailand pushes to crack the world's top 10 food exporters.



Thailand is leveraging its status as a global food supplier to bolster its negotiating power in international trade, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday, as Asia's largest food and beverage trade exhibition got under way in Bangkok.

Speaking at the opening of THAIFEX–ANUGA ASIA 2026 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Anutin framed Thailand's agricultural prowess not merely as an economic asset but as a strategic instrument — one that gives the country a footing to negotiate from a position of strength rather than disadvantage in an increasingly complex global landscape.

"Food is one of Thailand's key strengths. In the current state of the world, countries that can produce food to feed the world have real leverage," Anutin said, adding that Thailand must convert this advantage into tangible benefits across its international partnerships.



The prime minister stressed that Thailand is moving beyond its long-held identity as the "Kitchen of the World" towards becoming a future food hub that marries innovation, sustainability, and health — underpinned by advances in smart agriculture, biotechnology, functional foods, alternative proteins, and digital transformation, all aligned with the government's Bio-Circular-Green Economy model.

