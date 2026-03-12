PM Anutin Opens THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026, Positioning Thailand as Asia's HoReCa Hub

Bangkok, Thailand, 11 March 2026 – Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand, presided over the opening ceremony of THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026, Asia's most comprehensive trade show for the hospitality, food service, and restaurant industries. Also attending the ceremony was Ms. Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, together with senior executives from the Ministry of Commerce. The event aims to elevate Thailand as a leading HoReCa hub in Asia, covering the hotel, restaurant, café, and catering sectors. Organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse (KM), Germany, the event takes place from 11–13 March 2026 at Challenger Halls 1–2, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok. It is expected to attract more than 20,000 trade visitors, buyers, and business professionals from around the world, while generating over THB 3.5 billion in trade value.

In his opening remarks, the Prime Minister said, “THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA serves as an international trade platform that enables entrepreneurs, investors, and buyers from across the globe to connect, exchange knowledge, and turn opportunities into tangible business outcomes, while also shaping the future direction of the HoReCa industry together.” He added that this year’s edition is the largest and most comprehensive to date, showcasing a full spectrum of products, services, and innovations tailored to businesses of all sizes, with nearly 700 leading exhibitors from 35 countries, including Thailand.