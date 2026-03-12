PM Anutin Opens THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026, Positioning Thailand as Asia's HoReCa Hub

Bangkok, Thailand, 11 March 2026 – Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand, presided over the opening ceremony of THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026, Asia's most comprehensive trade show for the hospitality, food service, and restaurant industries. Also attending the ceremony was Ms. Suphajee Suthumpun, Minister of Commerce, together with senior executives from the Ministry of Commerce. The event aims to elevate Thailand as a leading HoReCa hub in Asia, covering the hotel, restaurant, café, and catering sectors. Organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse (KM), Germany, the event takes place from 11–13 March 2026 at Challenger Halls 1–2, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok. It is expected to attract more than 20,000 trade visitors, buyers, and business professionals from around the world, while generating over THB 3.5 billion in trade value.
In his opening remarks, the Prime Minister said, “THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA serves as an international trade platform that enables entrepreneurs, investors, and buyers from across the globe to connect, exchange knowledge, and turn opportunities into tangible business outcomes, while also shaping the future direction of the HoReCa industry together.” He added that this year’s edition is the largest and most comprehensive to date, showcasing a full spectrum of products, services, and innovations tailored to businesses of all sizes, with nearly 700 leading exhibitors from 35 countries, including Thailand.
Mr. Anutin further noted that the strong growth of both the event and the HoReCa sector reflects Thailand’s position as a leading force in shaping the future of the global hospitality industry. Thailand’s strengths extend far beyond products and services, also including its rich food culture, creative design, lifestyle, and the world-renowned spirit of Thai hospitality. These qualities form a vital foundation for generating economic value and expanding international trade opportunities for Thai businesses.
During the ceremony, the Prime Minister also presented awards to 20 key importers from various countries under the “Thailand’s Best Friend 2026” programme. The initiative is intended to strengthen trade relations and express appreciation for major import partners who have played an important role in expanding market opportunities for Thai products and helping reduce the country’s trade barriers.
Spanning more than 35,000 square metres, THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026 brings together entrepreneurs and brands from around the world across nine key product categories: Bakery & Ice-Cream, Café & Bar, Cleaning & Laundry, Dining, Furnishing, Kitchen, Services, Tech, and Wellness, alongside the special HoReCa Food zone.
The event also features a wide range of highlights, including the THAIFEX – HOREC Xperiential Zone, the expert-led knowledge-sharing sessions under THAIFEX – HOREC Academy, the THAIFEX – HOREC Innovation Awards, the Thailand Ultimate Housekeeping Challenge, the ASEAN Coffee Roasting Championship, and the ACF Coffee Appreciation Protocol training and demonstration sessions, a must-attend programme for café operators and coffee enthusiasts alike.
THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026 takes place from 11–13 March 2026, from 10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m., at Challenger Halls 1–2, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. Interested visitors can find more information and register for free at www.thaifex-horec.asia.