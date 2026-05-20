PTT Group refiners affirm transparency, back fuel allocation checks

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, an operator in the country’s oil refinery business, has affirmed its cooperation with government agencies following a press briefing on measures to inspect fuel allocation and transport during the recent crisis.

The company said it had allowed inspections and submitted information, documents and related details to support the inspection process under the procedures of the relevant agencies.

The company confirmed that its refinery operations were governed by control, inspection and data-recording systems covering fuel production, storage and delivery, in strict compliance with relevant standards.

During the recent crisis, the company continued to produce and deliver fuel to meet the country’s energy demand and help maintain energy stability for the public and the economy, while upholding its mission of strengthening national energy security as its foremost priority.

The company said it was ready to continue cooperating with the Ministry of Energy, the Department of Special Investigation, the Royal Thai Police and related agencies, and believed that the government’s inspection process would proceed in line with the facts, fairly and in the best interests of the country and the public.