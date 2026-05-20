PTT Group refiners affirm transparency, back fuel allocation checks

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, an operator in the country’s oil refinery business, has affirmed its cooperation with government agencies following a press briefing on measures to inspect fuel allocation and transport during the recent crisis.
The company said it had allowed inspections and submitted information, documents and related details to support the inspection process under the procedures of the relevant agencies.
The company confirmed that its refinery operations were governed by control, inspection and data-recording systems covering fuel production, storage and delivery, in strict compliance with relevant standards.
During the recent crisis, the company continued to produce and deliver fuel to meet the country’s energy demand and help maintain energy stability for the public and the economy, while upholding its mission of strengthening national energy security as its foremost priority.
The company said it was ready to continue cooperating with the Ministry of Energy, the Department of Special Investigation, the Royal Thai Police and related agencies, and believed that the government’s inspection process would proceed in line with the facts, fairly and in the best interests of the country and the public.
PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, or GC, in its capacity as an oil trader under Section 7, said the company operated a refinery business selling refined oil products only at the refinery gate, with no petrol stations and no transport system in its supply chain.
The company said it had fully cooperated with the government on inspections, provided information, complied with government policy and strictly followed relevant laws and requirements.
During the Middle East crisis, the company continued to produce and sell products to customers to help maintain the stability and security of the country’s energy supply.
The company stressed that its refinery operations had control, inspection and data-recording systems for oil intake and release in line with oil refinery industry standards. The company had refined and delivered oil from the refinery fully in accordance with its sales and delivery plans and had disclosed information to the relevant government agencies.
In addition, the company said it had handled oil transport documents in line with relevant laws to provide assurance that it had no involvement whatsoever in hoarding or delaying the sale of any fuel.
The company confirmed again that it had conducted business under good governance principles and was ready to coordinate with and provide further information to the government to continue building public confidence.
IRPC Public Company Limited, or IRPC, issued a clarification on the government’s inspection of fuel management during the recent crisis, in its capacity as an operator of the country’s oil refinery business.
The company said it had fully cooperated with relevant government agencies by providing information, documents and related statistical data to support a transparent and fair fact-finding process.
The company confirmed that its refinery operations were under internationally standardised control, inspection and data-recording systems for oil intake and release, which could be audited retrospectively in a transparent manner.
For the period in question, the company continued to produce and deliver fuel from its depots in line with domestic fuel demand at the time.
The company said it placed the highest importance on good governance, transparency and responsibility towards all groups of stakeholders, and was ready to continue cooperating with the Ministry of Energy, the Department of Special Investigation and related agencies to support fact-finding, provide clarity and continue building confidence among society and the public.