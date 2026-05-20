Trump warns Iran of fresh US strikes as deal pressure grows

US President Donald Trump has warned that the United States may strike Iran again if negotiations fail, even as he claimed Tehran’s leaders were now seeking a deal to end the US-Israeli war.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said he had been close to ordering a new attack before deciding to delay the move.

“I was an hour away from making the decision to go today,” Trump told reporters.

He said Iran’s leaders were “begging for a deal”, but added that a fresh US attack could take place in the coming days if no agreement was reached.

His remarks came one day after he said he had paused a planned resumption of hostilities following what he described as a new proposal from Tehran aimed at ending the conflict.

The United States has been trying to bring an end to the war it launched alongside Israel nearly three months ago. Trump has repeatedly said an agreement with Tehran was close, while also threatening heavy strikes if Iran refused to accept a deal.