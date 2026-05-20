Arsenal end 22-year wait to win Premier League title

Arsenal have officially been crowned Premier League champions for the 2025/26 season after Manchester City dropped crucial points in a 1-1 away draw against Bournemouth on May 19, confirming the North London club’s first English league title in 22 years.

City’s failure to secure victory left Pep Guardiola’s side on 78 points from 37 matches, four behind Arsenal with only one game remaining, mathematically guaranteeing the title for Mikel Arteta’s team.

The triumph marks a historic breakthrough for Arsenal, whose last league title came during the iconic unbeaten “Invincibles” campaign of 2003/04 under Arsène Wenger. It is also the club’s 14th top-flight English title, placing them third on the all-time list behind Manchester United and Liverpool, who have each won 20 league crowns.

The title also ends Arsenal’s six-year wait for major silverware and delivers Arteta his second trophy as manager following the FA Cup success in the 2019/20 season.