West Ham host title-chasing Arsenal in Premier League clash

Watch live football on MONOMAX: 'West Ham vs Arsenal'.

A live broadcast of a late-night, crucial English Premier League match.

Today's football schedule at 10.30pm features the hosting Hammers fighting relegation and the Gunners aiming for a win to clinch the title.

Check the league table, match analysis, and pre-game readiness. Watch football online for free on MONO29.

A live broadcast of the English Premier League, live football viewing, and match analysis for a crucial game for both teams.

Do not miss it on Sunday (May 10, 2026) at 10.30pm to see which team will secure the victory.

Match analysis for 'West Ham vs Arsenal': Watch live football for free as they fight for the English Premier League title.

West Ham are unbeaten in six consecutive home Premier League games and have no injured or suspended players.