West Ham host title-chasing Arsenal in Premier League clash

Watch live football on MONOMAX: 'West Ham vs Arsenal'.
A live broadcast of a late-night, crucial English Premier League match.
Today's football schedule at 10.30pm features the hosting Hammers fighting relegation and the Gunners aiming for a win to clinch the title.
Check the league table, match analysis, and pre-game readiness. Watch football online for free on MONO29.
A live broadcast of the English Premier League, live football viewing, and match analysis for a crucial game for both teams.
Do not miss it on Sunday (May 10, 2026) at 10.30pm to see which team will secure the victory.
Match analysis for 'West Ham vs Arsenal': Watch live football for free as they fight for the English Premier League title.
West Ham are unbeaten in six consecutive home Premier League games and have no injured or suspended players.
Although Jarrod Bowen has not scored in 11 matches, he has provided eight assists.
Arsenal have scored in the first 10 minutes of their last two matches and are aiming to do so in three consecutive games for the first time since 2002.
The visiting team are still without the injured Mikel Merino and Jurrien Timber, while Martin Zubimendi is in contention to return to the starting lineup.
Viktor Gyökeres is in outstanding form, scoring nine goals in his last 12 Premier League matches, the most during this period.
Predicted starting XIs for 'West Ham vs Arsenal', watch live football for free, English Premier League title race: West Ham: Mads Hermansen - Kyle Walker-Peters, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Axel Disasi, El Hadji Malick Diouf - Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Mateus Fernandes, Crysencio Summerville - Pablo Felipe - Taty Castellanos
Arsenal: David Raya - Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie - Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly - Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli - Viktor Gyökeres
Latest English Premier League results:
Today's English Premier League live broadcast schedule, May 10, 2026:
Live broadcast of 'West Ham vs Arsenal'.
Watch live football for free as they fight for the English Premier League title.
Watch live on MONOMAX and MONO29.