Manchester United host Liverpool in decisive Old Trafford clash

SUNDAY, MAY 03, 2026
Manchester United host Liverpool in decisive Old Trafford clash

The Premier League Matchweek 35 meeting kicks off at 9.30pm on Sunday (May 3, 2026), with both sides chasing points in the run-in.

  • Manchester United hosts Liverpool at Old Trafford in a crucial Premier League match between the third and fourth-placed teams.
  • The outcome is considered decisive as it will heavily influence the final league standings and qualification for European competitions, with only a narrow points gap between the rivals.
  • The Matchweek 35 fixture is scheduled for Sunday, May 3, 2026, during the final stretch of the 2025/26 season.

Today’s football schedule features a major “Red War” match for pride, with third-placed Manchester United facing fourth-placed Liverpool.

The pre-match build-up, live broadcast schedule for the English Premier League 2025/26 Matchweek 35 fixture and details from Old Trafford are updated here.

Premier League (EPL) match analysis checks the head-to-head record, recent form and the latest Premier League table, along with today’s football programme, expected line-ups, live scores and online viewing on AIS PLAY and MONOMAX.

Which team will push on and claim victory? From 9.30pm on Sunday (May 3, 2026), the answer will unfold.

Football fans should not miss it.

Today’s football analysis: Red War Matchweek 35, Manchester United v Liverpool

Sports fans should not miss it.

Today brings a major match followed around the world, as third-placed Manchester United host fourth-placed Liverpool in a crucial derby with only a narrow points gap between them.

The game is therefore not only about claiming superiority in the derby, but also about deciding European football places and positions in the Premier League table during the final stretch.

Head-to-head (H2H): “Manchester United v Liverpool” recent results and who has the edge in the last five meetings

Looking back at the last five meetings between the two teams in all competitions, the record is fairly even, and the games often end entertainingly.

  • Sunday (October 19, 2025): Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United (Premier League)
  • Sunday (January 5, 2025): Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United (Premier League)
  • Sunday (September 1, 2024): Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool (Premier League)
  • Sunday (August 4, 2024): Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool (club friendly)
  • Sunday (April 7, 2024): Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Form: “Manchester United v Liverpool” as Red Devils seek a return to form, and Reds aim to restore faith

  • Manchester United’s latest form: won 3, drawn 1 and lost 2, scoring 10 goals and conceding 8 in their last 6 matches.
  • Liverpool’s latest form: won 3, drawn 0 and lost 3, scoring 7 goals and conceding 10 in their last 6 matches.

Expected starting XI for “Manchester United v Liverpool”

  • Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens - Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw - Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo - Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha - Benjamin Sesko.
  • Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Freddie Woodman - Curtis Jones, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson - Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister - Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo - Alexander Isak.

Premier League results for Saturday (May 2, 2026)

  • Wolverhampton 1-1 Sunderland
  • Newcastle 3-1 Brighton
  • Brentford 3-0 West Ham
  • Arsenal 3-0 Fulham

Today’s football schedule: English Premier League 2025/26 season

Manchester United host Liverpool in decisive Old Trafford clash Manchester United host Liverpool in decisive Old Trafford clash

Fixtures for Sunday (May 3, 2026)

  • 8pm Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
  • 9.30pm Manchester United v Liverpool
  • 1am Aston Villa v Spurs

Online live-streaming channels and links: Manchester United v Liverpool, English Premier League 2025/26

Thai football fans can watch the “Manchester United v Liverpool” Premier League Red War live online in high quality today via:

  • AIS PLAY channel 502
  • MONOMAX

Join in and cheer for your team in tonight’s “Red War” battle for pride at 9.30pm.

Which side will take the three important points? Do not miss it under any circumstances.

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