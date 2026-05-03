Manchester United host Liverpool in decisive Old Trafford clash

Today’s football schedule features a major “Red War” match for pride, with third-placed Manchester United facing fourth-placed Liverpool.

The pre-match build-up, live broadcast schedule for the English Premier League 2025/26 Matchweek 35 fixture and details from Old Trafford are updated here.

Premier League (EPL) match analysis checks the head-to-head record, recent form and the latest Premier League table, along with today’s football programme, expected line-ups, live scores and online viewing on AIS PLAY and MONOMAX.

Which team will push on and claim victory? From 9.30pm on Sunday (May 3, 2026), the answer will unfold.

Football fans should not miss it.

Today’s football analysis: Red War Matchweek 35, Manchester United v Liverpool

Sports fans should not miss it.

Today brings a major match followed around the world, as third-placed Manchester United host fourth-placed Liverpool in a crucial derby with only a narrow points gap between them.

The game is therefore not only about claiming superiority in the derby, but also about deciding European football places and positions in the Premier League table during the final stretch.