People’s Party pitches team-based Bangkok governance, denies Chadchart deal

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut has framed the Bangkok governor race as a contest over team-based city management and budget transparency, while dismissing speculation that his party had approached incumbent Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to run as its candidate, saying there was no political deal.
Speaking at a People’s Party branch, Natthaphong said Bangkok’s structural problems could not be solved by a stand-alone executive alone, but required a strong team comprising a governor, Bangkok councillors and MPs to push local ordinances, scrutinise the city’s large annual budget and move the capital’s agenda forward.
Natthaphong was speaking after the People’s Party launched its “Bangkok Made Easy” campaign, with billboards put up across the capital ahead of the official launch of its Bangkok governor candidate on May 5 at Samyan Mitrtown at 5pm.
He said the campaign reflected the reality that daily life in Bangkok was not easy for many residents, from using the universal healthcare “gold card” system for patient referrals to accessing quality child development centres.
The party would present itself as another choice for Bangkok residents, promising to improve quality of life and make the capital easier to live in, he said.
Natthaphong said the minimum qualifications for the People’s Party’s Bangkok governor team were to stand with the people and ensure transparent use of public funds.
He said local budgets were still not transparent enough, while any Bangkok executive team would have to be ready to work under political constraints and public scrutiny over budget spending.
Asked about the party’s confidence after Chadchart announced that he would seek another term, Natthaphong said he was confident in the People’s Party’s governor team and Bangkok councillor candidates.
He added that the party also had MPs in 33 Bangkok constituencies who could help support and push forward the capital’s agenda.
Natthaphong said he admired Chadchart’s work, but argued that many of Bangkok’s deeper structural problems required a strong team effort. Local policies, he said, require ordinances and an annual budget worth hundreds of billions of baht to pass through the Bangkok Metropolitan Council with maximum transparency.
Asked whether Bangkok’s revenue exceeding expenditure would help Chadchart politically, Natthaphong said it was a positive development and something the public should welcome.
However, he said budget surpluses or deficits were normal for local administrations. The more important issue, he added, was how to make procurement as transparent as possible, so that Bangkok residents would not repeatedly see reports of overpriced purchases.
On speculation that Chadchart had been approached to become the People’s Party’s Bangkok governor candidate, Natthaphong said there was “no deal”.
He said informal discussions between MPs, Bangkok councillors and the governor’s team were normal when working to solve problems for Bangkok residents, including across party lines.
However, he insisted there had been no political deal to bargain for benefits or divide electoral areas. When asked again whether Chadchart had been approached, Natthaphong said the decision ultimately rested with the people, adding that many Bangkok residents may find the choice difficult because each candidate would offer what they believed was best.