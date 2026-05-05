Inside Crybaby's THB14bn success as Thai art toys rise on global stage

Amid the competition, ‘Crybaby’ has become one of the character IPs showing notable growth, with Nisa Srikumdee, or ‘Molly’, a Thai artist, behind its creation. Its strength lies in conveying ‘emotion’ through design, enabling it to reach consumers across different cultures and build emotional engagement.

Pop Mart’s 2025 results report said ‘Crybaby’ generated 2.93 billion yuan, or around THB14.064 billion, in revenue, growing by more than 150% and ranking among the top three revenue-generating characters within just six years. The performance made ‘Molly’ the first Thai artist in the company’s roster.

At the same time, ‘Molly’ is pursuing a ‘two-market’ approach (Dual Market Strategy), using Pop Mart’s platform to tap the mass market while setting up the ‘Molly Factory’ studio to target the niche market, focusing on highly crafted work, limited production and value added through storytelling.