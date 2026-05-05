Ekniti says ‘Thai Help Thai Plus’ set for June 1 launch, with state covering 60%

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas said the Finance Ministry is preparing to submit the “Thai Help Thai Plus” scheme to the government’s loan-spending screening committee next week, with the plan expected to go before the Cabinet for approval as early as May 19 as part of measures to ease cost-of-living pressures.

Ekniti said the programme is designed to merge the concepts of the “Khon La Khrueng” co-payment scheme and the state welfare card into a single package.

Under the proposed design, lower-income people who are still able to contribute would use a co-payment model, with the government covering 60% and individuals paying 40%. Those facing severe hardship and with no income would receive direct assistance without any co-payment requirement.

The government is still targeting June 1 for registration and rollout, he said. The initial estimate places the 60% co-payment support group at 30 million people, while the current welfare card holder base is 13.4 million. Details will be reviewed again by the screening committee.

On funding, Ekniti said the budget could be drawn from multiple sources and would not be limited to borrowing alone. He cited three potential channels:

an emergency borrowing decree,

the central contingency budget, and

reallocated funds pulled back from budgets that have not yet entered procurement.

Ekniti stressed that the funding source and spending plan are separate issues, and that the Finance Ministry will determine the most suitable funding mix. He urged the public not to worry, saying the June 1 launch remains in line with the government’s stated timeline.