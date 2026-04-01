PM Anutin launches Thai Help Thai price cuts on 3,000 essentials

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said after chairing the opening of the “Thai Help Thai: Reduce the Burden, Reduce the Cost of Living” campaign at Santi Maitree Building, Government House, on April 1, 2026, that the government recognised the hardship facing the public as living costs rose amid volatility in global energy prices.
It has therefore adopted urgent policies to help ease household burdens and has instructed the Commerce Ministry to speed up assistance through the “Thai Help Thai” campaign.
The government has joined hands with modern wholesale and retail operators with nationwide networks, as well as manufacturers and suppliers, to seek cooperation in cutting the prices of more than 3,000 essential daily items, with the pilot phase beginning on April 1, 2026.
Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun added that the ministry had held talks with 20 major wholesale and retail operators and major suppliers, including CP AXTRA (Makro, Lotus’s), CP ALL (7-Eleven), Big C, Central Food Wholesale (GO Wholesale), and Central Food Retail (Tops, Tops Food Hall, Tops daily, Tops Online and TOP CAR), among others.
She said leading manufacturers joining the programme included Saha Pathanapibul, Unilever, Berli Jucker, Kao, Wai Wai, Thai Union, Mah Boonkrong Rice, Kaijae Rice, Hong Thong Rice, Sandee Rice and Patum Vegetable Oil. A key highlight of the campaign is the inclusion of House Brand products produced by the retailers themselves, along with second-tier brands that offer good quality.
The project will feature essential household and food products across 16 categories, eight household categories and eight food categories, covering more than 3,000 items, with discounts of up to 58%, so people nationwide can access necessities at reasonable prices through retail networks in every province.
For the “Thai Help Thai” campaign, products are divided into two main groups: household essentials such as soap, shampoo, detergent and toothpaste; and essential food items such as rice, sugar, sauces and seasonings, vegetable oil, instant noodles and canned food.
In the initial phase, the products will be available for about two months until the end of May 2026, before new product lines are rotated in to ensure continued access to lower-priced goods throughout the year.
At the same time, the Commerce Ministry plans to develop community-level products for inclusion in later phases, with the Department of Business Development tasked with upgrading products for the scheme, helping spread income to local economies and SMEs.