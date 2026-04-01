PM Anutin launches Thai Help Thai price cuts on 3,000 essentials

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said after chairing the opening of the “Thai Help Thai: Reduce the Burden, Reduce the Cost of Living” campaign at Santi Maitree Building, Government House, on April 1, 2026, that the government recognised the hardship facing the public as living costs rose amid volatility in global energy prices.

It has therefore adopted urgent policies to help ease household burdens and has instructed the Commerce Ministry to speed up assistance through the “Thai Help Thai” campaign.

The government has joined hands with modern wholesale and retail operators with nationwide networks, as well as manufacturers and suppliers, to seek cooperation in cutting the prices of more than 3,000 essential daily items, with the pilot phase beginning on April 1, 2026.