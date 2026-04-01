Think hard before burning forests: Offenders face up to 20 years in jail and a Bt2 million fine

Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has issued a stark warning to anyone still thinking of setting fires in forest areas: offenders face severe criminal penalties, including prison terms of up to 20 years and fines of up to Bt2 million, as authorities step up enforcement amid worsening wildfire and haze conditions.

The warning comes as wildfire and smoke pollution continue to weigh heavily on many parts of the country, especially in the North, where PM2.5 levels remain at crisis levels and hotspots are concentrated largely in conservation forests, followed by national reserved forests and areas outside forest boundaries. Against that backdrop, forest burning has become one of the central targets in the state’s campaign to curb haze and contain environmental damage.

The department says it is now enforcing a zero-tolerance approach. Anyone found illegally setting fires in forest areas will be arrested and prosecuted immediately, with no warnings and no relaxation of the rules. Officials say the legal penalties are already clear: under Section 41 of the National Park Act 2019 and Section 99 of the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act 2019, people convicted of burning forest in national parks or wildlife sanctuary areas face jail terms ranging from four to 20 years, fines of Bt400,000 to Bt2 million, or both.