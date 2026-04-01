Thailand to force cannabis shops into medical model as numbers plunge

The second is the conversion of cannabis shops into medical facilities. He said businesses would not be forced to change overnight, but once their current licences expire, they would need to meet the new conditions before renewing. Operators would be given a three-year transition period to adjust.

Government maps legal outlets and tracks licences

Pattana said he had instructed officials to map the locations of licensed cannabis outlets nationwide and introduce stickers to be displayed clearly at shopfronts, showing whether each outlet is properly licensed and when its licence expires.

The plan is intended to make inspections easier for officials and help patients identify where they can legally obtain medical cannabis services. Once the mapping is complete, the ministry expects the system to provide clearer access points for those who genuinely need cannabis for medical purposes.

Phongsathorn said the department had already prepared support systems for operators and staff, including training programmes and e-learning, to help businesses adapt to the new regulatory model.

Exports still part of long-term economic plan

Despite the tighter controls, the government is still positioning cannabis as a potential new economic growth engine, particularly in the medical field. Pattana said medical cannabis involved high-value extraction and processing, and the ministry saw economic opportunities in both domestic use and exports.

He said cannabis extracts in overseas markets were widely used in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, creating high added value. If growers, extractors and processors can meet quality standards, the ministry would support domestic use first, with any surplus potentially exported.

He added that several private firms had already invested in extraction plants meeting industrial, food and medical standards, and said the ministry was ready to support businesses committed to operating within the law.

Thailand decriminalised cannabis in 2022, triggering a rapid boom in dispensaries, but the government reversed course in 2025 by restricting cannabis sales to medical use and requiring prescriptions. Since then, authorities have been tightening rules and steering the industry away from open retail sales towards a clinic-based model.