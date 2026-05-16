3 More boys arrested over robbery-murder in Japan's Tochigi

The number of those arrested rose to four in total.
The three boys--a high school student and a self-proclaimed high school student from the city of Sagamihara in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and a high school student from the city of Kawasaki in Kanagawa, are suspected of murdering 69-year-old Eiko Tomiyama by stabbing her after breaking into and ransacking her house in the Tochigi town of Kaminokawa at around 9.25am on Thursday.
The self-proclaimed high school student, arrested Friday, had previously attended the same high school as a separate 16-year-old high school student from Sagamihara arrested over the robbery-murder case on Thursday, and is acquainted with two other suspects.
The third and fourth boys were arrested on Saturday.
The boy arrested on Thursday has told police that he was invited to take part in the crime by a friend in the same grade, according to investigative sources.
Tochigi prefectural police believe that the suspects may have been recruited to carry out the murder-robbery by a "tokuryu" anonymous and fluid criminal group.
According to police, the self-proclaimed high school student fled the scene of the crime in a car, despite being too young to hold a driver's license. A vehicle believed to be used for the escape was found near his home.
The boy arrested on Thursday was apprehended while walking near the site of the incident, as he likely did not make it to the getaway car in time. Tochigi police referred the boy to prosecutors on Saturday.
Police believe others may have been involved besides the boys who broke into the house and are continuing their investigation.
A knife and a crowbar were seized from the crime scene. At least 20 stab wounds were found on Tomiyama's body, with some deep enough to reach her organs. The victim died of hemorrhagic shock.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]