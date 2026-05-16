Rail agency probes Makkasan crash as BMTA pledges compensation

Pichet Kunadhamraks, director-general of the Department of Rail Transport, led officials and experts to the scene immediately, working with relevant agencies to establish the facts, facilitate assistance for those affected and coordinate the initial response.

He also instructed the SRT to fully assist and cooperate with police in gathering evidence and investigating the cause of the accident.

The Transport Ministry and the Department of Rail Transport have ordered all relevant agencies to act strictly. The SRT and the department have been instructed to urgently conduct an accident investigation and establish the facts surrounding the crash at the level crossing, with the aim of addressing the root cause as quickly as possible.

The ministry and the department expressed their deepest condolences to the families of those killed and to everyone injured in the incident. They also thanked rescue workers, firefighters, police and all officials involved for responding quickly and providing assistance.

The agencies said they would work fully to strengthen rail transport safety measures and ensure long-term security and safety for passengers using the rail system.

BMTA director Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul said the authority was ready to take responsibility and provide full assistance and compensation to those killed and injured in the crash.

He said the families of those killed would receive initial compensation of about 1.5 million baht per person. Injured victims would receive assistance based on their condition and the severity of their injuries.

Those with general injuries would receive about 80,000 baht, while those left disabled could receive compensation of up to about 500,000 baht.

All medical expenses would be covered under compulsory insurance, with the BMTA responsible for overseeing the process. Kittikan stressed that the authority would not abandon those affected by the incident.

The injured were being taken to several hospitals, including Rajavithi Hospital, Ramathibodi Hospital and Police General Hospital.

However, officials said the final number of fatalities and injuries had not yet been confirmed, as rescue workers were still carrying out a detailed inspection of the accident scene.