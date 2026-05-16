Trump disclosed major tech stock trades before Nvidia China approval

US President Donald Trump reported thousands of financial transactions worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the first quarter of 2026, according to newly released financial disclosure documents, including purchases and sales involving technology giants such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta.
The documents, filed with the US Office of Government Ethics (OGE), showed more than 3,700 transactions. The value of each transaction was listed in broad ranges rather than exact amounts.
Reuters reported that the transactions, which were made public on Thursday, were worth between US$220 million and US$750 million, or about 7.1 billion to 24.5 billion baht.
The filings also indicated that much of Trump’s large-scale buying and selling was concentrated in technology stocks. Among around 36 transactions valued at between US$1 million and US$5 million in the first quarter of 2026, Trump bought shares in companies including ServiceNow, Nvidia, Adobe, Microsoft, Oracle, Broadcom, Motorola, Amazon, Texas Instruments and Dell.
The documents further showed that Trump’s four largest securities sales during the period were also in the technology sector. He sold shares in Microsoft, Amazon and Meta valued at between US$5 million and US$25 million on February 10, while dozens of other transactions were also recorded on the same day.
NOTUS reported that the timing of some of Trump’s trades occurred close to major announcements involving companies whose shares he had bought or sold.
For example, just one week after Trump bought between US$1 million and US$5 million worth of Nvidia shares on February 10, the company announced a major chip-related deal with Meta.
Trump also bought between US$500,000 and US$1 million worth of Nvidia shares about a week before the US Commerce Department formally approved the sale of some Nvidia chips to China.
However, the filings do not state whether Trump personally ordered the trades. Some transactions were described as “unsolicited”, which could mean they were not made under his direct instruction. So far, no clear explanation has been provided, while the OGE has not responded to CNBC’s request for further clarification.
White House spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement to CNBC that the president’s assets were held in a trust managed by his children.
“There are no conflicts of interest,” Ingle said. “President Trump only acts in the best interests of the American public — which is why they overwhelmingly re-elected him to this office, despite years of lies and false accusations against him and his businesses from the fake news media.”
US law does not prohibit a president from holding or trading stocks while in office, but it does require such transactions to be publicly disclosed.
The latest documents require Trump to disclose only securities transactions worth more than US$1,000. They also state that filers are not required to disclose certain financial assets, including mutual funds, other investment funds, US Treasury bonds and real estate.