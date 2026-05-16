Trump disclosed major tech stock trades before Nvidia China approval

US President Donald Trump reported thousands of financial transactions worth hundreds of millions of dollars in the first quarter of 2026, according to newly released financial disclosure documents, including purchases and sales involving technology giants such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta.

The documents, filed with the US Office of Government Ethics (OGE), showed more than 3,700 transactions. The value of each transaction was listed in broad ranges rather than exact amounts.

Reuters reported that the transactions, which were made public on Thursday, were worth between US$220 million and US$750 million, or about 7.1 billion to 24.5 billion baht.

The filings also indicated that much of Trump’s large-scale buying and selling was concentrated in technology stocks. Among around 36 transactions valued at between US$1 million and US$5 million in the first quarter of 2026, Trump bought shares in companies including ServiceNow, Nvidia, Adobe, Microsoft, Oracle, Broadcom, Motorola, Amazon, Texas Instruments and Dell.

The documents further showed that Trump’s four largest securities sales during the period were also in the technology sector. He sold shares in Microsoft, Amazon and Meta valued at between US$5 million and US$25 million on February 10, while dozens of other transactions were also recorded on the same day.