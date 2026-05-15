What Xi’s Thucydides Trap warning to Trump means for US-China ties

Amid trade talks that produced what both sides described as “positive results”, Chinese President Xi Jinping raised one of the most serious questions in relations between the world’s two largest powers directly before US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday (May 14).

“Can China and the United States avoid the Thucydides Trap?”

The question was more than diplomatic rhetoric. It was a warning rooted in one of history’s harshest lessons about power, fear and conflict.

What is the Thucydides Trap?

Thucydides was the ancient Greek historian who recorded the Peloponnesian War around 2,400 years ago — a conflict between Athens, the rising power of the time, and Sparta, the established power that had long dominated the Greek world.

His enduring conclusion was that the rise of Athens, and the fear this created in Sparta, made war inevitable.

In modern times, Harvard professor Graham Allison revived the concept in his 2017 book Destined for War, using it to explain shifts in global power. His study of 16 major power transitions over the past 500 years found that 12 ended in war.

At the heart of the trap is a simple but dangerous dynamic: when a rising power begins to challenge the position of a ruling power, both sides can be pulled into conflict unintentionally — through fear, misunderstanding or miscalculation.