Beijing summit — Trump and Xi seek stability amid global turmoil

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with visiting US President Donald Trump at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday, May 14, as both leaders sought to set a new direction for relations between the world’s two most powerful countries.
Xi said the world was facing changes unseen in a century, with the international situation marked by volatility and turbulence.
“Can China and the United States avoid the Thucydides Trap and build a new form of relationship between major powers? Can we jointly respond to global challenges and provide greater stability to the world? Can we together create a brighter future for bilateral relations, for the wellbeing of our two peoples and for the future of humanity? These are questions of great importance to history, the world and the people,” Xi said.
He added that these were questions of the times that leaders of major powers must answer together.
“I look forward to working with you to set the direction and steer the giant ship of China-US relations, so that 2026 becomes a historic year and a milestone that opens a new chapter in China-US relations,” Xi said.
Xi said he and Trump had agreed on a new vision for building “constructive strategic stability” in China-US relations.
The new vision, he said, would provide strategic guidance for bilateral relations over the next three years and beyond, and should be welcomed by the people of both countries as well as the wider international community.
Xi said “constructive strategic stability” should mean positive stability with cooperation at its core, healthy stability with moderate competition, firm stability with manageable differences, and lasting stability with a commitment to peace.
Building such a relationship, he said, should not be a slogan, but must be turned into concrete action by both sides as they move towards the same goal.
Xi also said China-US economic relations were mutually beneficial and created a win-win outcome.
“When differences and friction arise, consultation on the basis of equality is the only correct choice,” he said.
Xi said the economic and trade teams of both countries had achieved “balanced and generally positive results” in the latest round of bilateral trade talks held on Wednesday.
“This is good news for the people of both countries and the world,” he said, urging both sides to maintain the positive momentum they had worked hard to build.
Xi said China would continue opening its doors wider. American companies, he noted, had been deeply involved in China’s reform and opening-up, and Beijing welcomed the US side in promoting mutually beneficial cooperation.
“Both sides should follow the important consensus we have reached and make better use of communication channels in political, diplomatic and military relations,” Xi said.
He added that the two countries should expand exchanges and cooperation in areas including the economy and trade, public health, agriculture, tourism, people-to-people exchanges and law enforcement.
On Taiwan, Xi stressed that it remained the most important issue in China-US relations.
If handled properly, he said, bilateral ties would remain broadly stable. If mishandled, the two countries could face confrontation or even conflict, putting the entire relationship in serious danger.
Xi urged the United States to exercise particular caution in dealing with Taiwan.
Safeguarding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait was the greatest common denominator between China and the United States, he said, while stressing that “Taiwan independence” and peace in the Taiwan Strait were completely incompatible, “like fire and water”.
Trump said it was a great honour to visit China on an official trip. He described Xi as a great leader and China as a great country.
“I have great respect for President Xi and the Chinese people,” Trump said.
Trump said he was willing to work with Xi to strengthen communication and cooperation, manage differences properly, make bilateral relations better than ever and move towards an excellent future.
The United States and China, he said, were the most important and powerful countries in the world, and the two presidents could “do many great and good things for both countries and the world”.
Trump also encouraged representatives of the US business community to expand cooperation with China.
The two presidents exchanged views on key international and regional issues, including the situation in the Middle East, the Ukraine crisis and the Korean Peninsula.
They also agreed to support each other in successfully hosting this year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and G20 Summit.
Xi and Trump also visited the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026.
The two leaders were scheduled to have tea and lunch together on Friday, May 15, before Trump returned to the United States.
Trump posted on Truth Social early on Friday: “I very much hope our relationship with China will grow stronger and better than ever!”
The meeting is aimed at preserving a fragile trade truce reached by the two leaders in October.
Trump is also expected to press China to persuade Iran to reach a deal to end the war with Washington, amid strong dissatisfaction among American voters.
Following the first day of talks on Thursday, the White House said both leaders wanted the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened. Xi also appeared interested in buying American oil to reduce China’s reliance on Middle Eastern crude.
Trump told Fox News that China had agreed to order 200 Boeing aircraft, marking its first purchase of US commercial planes in nearly a decade.
However, the figure was far below market expectations. Media reports had suggested Boeing could sell at least 500 aircraft to China, and Boeing shares fell by more than 4% after the reports emerged.
The first day of talks was described as cordial, although Xi raised Taiwan in direct terms, which was not unexpected. Other issues were discussed in a more relaxed and friendly atmosphere.
China’s Foreign Ministry said the closed-door meeting between Xi and Trump lasted more than two hours.
Taiwan, located just 80 kilometres from China’s coast, has long been one of the most sensitive issues between Washington and Beijing. The Chinese government has never ruled out the use of military force to take control of the island, while the United States has laws requiring it to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who travelled to China with Trump, told NBC News that Taiwan had been discussed.
“They always bring it up. We always make clear what our position is, and then we move on to other things,” Rubio said.
“US policy on Taiwan remains unchanged as of today,” Rubio added.
At a state dinner, Xi described China-US relations as the most important bilateral relationship in the world.
“We need to make it work and not disrupt it,” Xi said.