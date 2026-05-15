Beijing summit — Trump and Xi seek stability amid global turmoil

Taiwan remains central issue

On Taiwan, Xi stressed that it remained the most important issue in China-US relations.

If handled properly, he said, bilateral ties would remain broadly stable. If mishandled, the two countries could face confrontation or even conflict, putting the entire relationship in serious danger.

Xi urged the United States to exercise particular caution in dealing with Taiwan.

Safeguarding peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait was the greatest common denominator between China and the United States, he said, while stressing that “Taiwan independence” and peace in the Taiwan Strait were completely incompatible, “like fire and water”.

Trump said it was a great honour to visit China on an official trip. He described Xi as a great leader and China as a great country.

“I have great respect for President Xi and the Chinese people,” Trump said.

Trump said he was willing to work with Xi to strengthen communication and cooperation, manage differences properly, make bilateral relations better than ever and move towards an excellent future.

The United States and China, he said, were the most important and powerful countries in the world, and the two presidents could “do many great and good things for both countries and the world”.

Trump also encouraged representatives of the US business community to expand cooperation with China.

The two presidents exchanged views on key international and regional issues, including the situation in the Middle East, the Ukraine crisis and the Korean Peninsula.

They also agreed to support each other in successfully hosting this year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and G20 Summit.

Xi and Trump also visited the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026.

Second day of talks expected to focus on Iran

The two leaders were scheduled to have tea and lunch together on Friday, May 15, before Trump returned to the United States.

Trump posted on Truth Social early on Friday: “I very much hope our relationship with China will grow stronger and better than ever!”

The meeting is aimed at preserving a fragile trade truce reached by the two leaders in October.

Trump is also expected to press China to persuade Iran to reach a deal to end the war with Washington, amid strong dissatisfaction among American voters.

Following the first day of talks on Thursday, the White House said both leaders wanted the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened. Xi also appeared interested in buying American oil to reduce China’s reliance on Middle Eastern crude.

Trump told Fox News that China had agreed to order 200 Boeing aircraft, marking its first purchase of US commercial planes in nearly a decade.

However, the figure was far below market expectations. Media reports had suggested Boeing could sell at least 500 aircraft to China, and Boeing shares fell by more than 4% after the reports emerged.

US says Taiwan policy unchanged

The first day of talks was described as cordial, although Xi raised Taiwan in direct terms, which was not unexpected. Other issues were discussed in a more relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

China’s Foreign Ministry said the closed-door meeting between Xi and Trump lasted more than two hours.

Taiwan, located just 80 kilometres from China’s coast, has long been one of the most sensitive issues between Washington and Beijing. The Chinese government has never ruled out the use of military force to take control of the island, while the United States has laws requiring it to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who travelled to China with Trump, told NBC News that Taiwan had been discussed.

“They always bring it up. We always make clear what our position is, and then we move on to other things,” Rubio said.

“US policy on Taiwan remains unchanged as of today,” Rubio added.

At a state dinner, Xi described China-US relations as the most important bilateral relationship in the world.

“We need to make it work and not disrupt it,” Xi said.