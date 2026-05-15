Thailand Sets Sights on Moon Mission Role Through Artemis Cooperation

A Chance to Join the New Space Economy

For GISTDA, strengthening Thailand’s space capabilities has long been a core mission. The agency sees the Artemis programme as a rare opportunity for the country to move beyond being an observer and instead contribute to one of the most ambitious international space efforts in decades.

That ambition has taken on added significance after Artemis II, NASA’s first crewed lunar fly-by mission in more than 50 years, launched on 1 April 2026 and safely splashed down on 10 April 2026, marking a major step towards later Moon missions.

The Artemis programme is aimed not only at returning humans to the Moon, but also at laying the groundwork for a long-term lunar economy and future missions to Mars.

GISTDA said achieving meaningful participation in such a programme would require broad-based development across the space ecosystem, including rocket and spacecraft engineering, landing technology, life-support systems, energy, fuel, advanced communications, lunar resource utilisation, space medicine, materials science and biology.

The agency said the seminar represented an important milestone in bringing together research and technological advances from partner organisations across the country. The aim was to assess Thailand’s comparative strengths and determine where it could make practical contributions to international space exploration projects.

The technical input gathered from the meeting is expected to be developed into a white paper, or strategic policy proposal, to support concrete negotiations with US representatives, including NASA, on future cooperation under the Artemis framework.

“This is a treasure trove of knowledge and technology that could reshape the world, and it is a golden opportunity that Thailand must seize, not as a spectator, but as a co-creator of history,” Natthawat said.

From Accords to Action

Thailand signed the Artemis Accords on 16 December 2024, becoming the 51st country to join the framework for safe and responsible civil space exploration.

This effort builds on Thailand’s formal entry into the Artemis Accords, which opened the way for official discussions with the United States on lunar exploration. GISTDA has described the move as a major step in raising Thailand’s international standing in the global space sector.

The spokesman said moments such as these come only rarely in history, and not every generation has the chance to witness humanity’s return to deep-space exploration at such close range.

He said Thailand must prepare now if it wants to see its technology, expertise and national contribution reflected in future lunar missions.

GISTDA said the next step for the agency and its 40 partner organisations would be to turn today’s vision into a practical action plan that could generate economic opportunities, strengthen domestic industry, inspire a new generation of young people and demonstrate to the world that Thai potential can reach all the way to the Moon.

“I firmly believe that if all sectors begin preparing together from today, we will see Thai technology, the Thai flag and Thai participation represented in Artemis III or Artemis IV,” Natthawat added.

Source: www.thailand.go.th