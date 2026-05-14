Honda posts first annual net loss since Tokyo listing amid EV setback

Japan’s Honda Motor Co. said on Thursday (May 14) that it booked a consolidated net loss of 423.9 billion yen for fiscal 2025, which ended in March, as weak electric vehicle demand in North America weighed heavily on its business.

The result marked Honda’s first move into the red since its 1957 listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. A year earlier, in fiscal 2024, the automaker had posted a net profit of 835.8 billion yen.

Honda said losses connected to the suspension of sales of some vehicle models reached 1,577.8 billion yen in the latest fiscal year. The move followed a review of its EV strategy, which was triggered by sluggish demand.

Despite the heavy loss, Honda expects to return to profitability in the current fiscal year ending in March 2027, projecting a net profit of 260 billion yen. It also anticipates additional EV-related losses of 500 billion yen.