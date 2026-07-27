TSD blocks cyber threat after Investor Portal data leak

Thailand Securities Depository Co Ltd (TSD) has detected unauthorised access to users’ personal information through its TSD Investor Portal, resulting in the exposure of some personal data.

TSD said it immediately blocked access to the affected system and stopped the leak after discovering the incident. It has also strengthened its cyber-security monitoring and preventive measures.

The company followed legally required procedures after detecting the breach, including reporting the incident to the relevant regulatory authorities and notifying data owners who may have been affected.

TSD stressed that the incident had no impact on securities trading, financial information or any assets held under its custody.

The company advised users to exercise greater caution over emails, SMS messages or telephone calls from people falsely claiming to represent an organisation in an attempt to obtain information.

Users should not click links or provide passwords or personal information to anyone whose identity or source cannot be clearly verified. TSD also recommended changing passwords regularly to help protect personal data.

TSD Investor Portal users seeking further information may contact the TSD Contact Centre on 0-2009-9999 or through the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s contact centre webpage. Questions concerning securities trading accounts should be directed to the user’s securities company.