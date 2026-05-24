AI reshapes global investment as Thai stocks stay stuck in Old Economy

The investment world is entering a major turning point as global capital begins flowing into countries with strong AI technology capabilities, putting several emerging markets, including Thailand, under pressure from a new form of competition that goes beyond economics and will play out over the long term.

Watanya Bunnag, co-chief executive officer of Liberator Securities Co Ltd, told the Liberator Investment Forum 2026 that the investment world was entering a “new order” in which capital no longer moves according to traditional factors.

Instead, it is choosing countries with technological strength, geopolitical stability and the ability to become part of global supply chains.

Looking back over the past 14 years, foreign direct investment (FDI) flows have changed significantly.

Europe has been on a continuous downward trend since 2015, while the United States remained the world’s largest FDI recipient in 2024, with about US$278 billion.

East Asia and Southeast Asia have continued to grow, although momentum slowed during some periods after COVID-19.

In ASEAN, however, most investment capital has been concentrated in Singapore, while Thailand has benefited only to a limited extent.