This Bangkok Cafe in Bangkok Chinatown Lets You Create Your Own Coffee Blend

SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2026

Custom Coffee Blend in Bangkok! Design your signature flavor at Coffee Room Yaowarat, a hidden Chinatown cafe with over 20 world coffee origins.

Bangkok is famous for its incredible food scene, but this hidden gem in Thailand is about to change your coffee experience forever. 

 

In this video, we take you inside a beautifully restored shophouse in the heart of Chinatown to discover a cafe that is doing something completely unique. If you love specialty coffee and want to find a secret spot that most tourists miss, this is the ultimate destination to add to your Bangkok travel itinerary.

 

Inside this cozy space, you will find a massive wall featuring over 20 coffee origins from all around the world, including Thailand, Panama, Colombia, and Kenya. We hang out with the owner, who is a certified Q Grader, to learn the step by step process of creating a custom coffee blend. 

 

Whether you are an expat living in Thailand or a traveler looking for the best cafes in Bangkok, this vlog will show you why the Thai specialty coffee scene is rapidly reaching a global level. 

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